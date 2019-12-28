advertisement

Munster coach Johann van Graan admitted to having been “disappointed” after his team’s 13-6 loss to Leinster. This was the first loss in 22 games in all competitions at Thomond Park. He highlighted a slow start as an important factor that allowed Leinster to stabilize and give them a position in the field through penalties that they could maximize in points.

He said: “Obviously very disappointed to have lost at home. It was an incredibly difficult game. I thought we didn’t start the game well enough. They put pressure on us, we gave punishments and they kicked us in the corner.

“Ultimately, their attempt was the difference in the game. I thought we had thought it through halfway through and adjusted. We had several chances in the 22nd. All services to Leinster, they endured. We literally couldn’t cross the test line in the last 10 minutes. “

He praised Leinster’s rough resilience. “It’s a quality side and that’s why they are the champions, I think. I thought they mastered the big moments better. We were there until the last game of the game and unfortunately lost a line-up there. Very frustrating but well done.

“I thought our first-half discipline let us down. We literally couldn’t get out against the wind. I think the positive thing in the first half was that we got into 22 once and got away with three points.

“We won 3-0 in the second half, of course, but the fact that we lost 13-3 at halftime cost us a lot in the end. Of course, I have to watch the game to see if they are there for each phase in the end, and they were rewarded with this penalty. And as I said, we have lost an important lineup. ”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was delighted with the win, but admitted that the strong wind had a significant impact on the game. “Winning down here is fantastic. A lot of young people out there digging in the end, that’s the most enjoyable piece. Wave after wave is close, but at least we got corpses in the way to stop the ball carrier with bars and all the other parts.

“It was a fun game. The wind was almost like having two additional defenders in the wind. Defense was at the top of most of the game. Ultimately, it was difficult to destroy both defenses. A lot of effort from both players, but there was probably a bit lack of top quality from both teams. “

