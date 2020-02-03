advertisement

A Spondon women’s jogging group that started after a woman was assaulted has grown stronger.

But, the founder of the group said that she did not want its success to distract attention from the reason the group exists.

Bryony Sidwell, 34, started the Spondon Joggers group after hearing of an attack on a jogger near a Spondon park.

The jogger was approached from behind and assaulted at the Brunswood Recreation Ground at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Since its creation in early January, the group has gathered 174 members and continues to grow.

Although the group was created with women in mind, Bryony said that a whole range of different people were involved.

She said: “Unfortunately, this is a problem that affects women but I think we also have guys in the group.

“It is for anyone who feels vulnerable or uncomfortable to run alone.

“It was a very positive response from the community on the back of something terrible.”

Despite the positive response, Bryony said the Spondon Joggers group did not want to “sound their own trumpet”.

After the January 3 incident, Bryony said she felt “worried and worried” about her safety and the safety of others.

She said, “I’m also angry that someone thinks it’s okay to do this to people.”

Bryony, who works as a project manager at South Normanton, said she thought cuts to public services were part of the problem.

The jogging group is a “positive” response to a difficult situation but, she said, “The question must be asked, is it necessary?”

One of the Spondon Joggers, Caroline Ferguson, set up a martial arts session in the back of the new racing group.

Ferguson, who works in an elementary school, said that the jogging group helped her get back on her feet after a running injury.

She organized the self-defense course to help people feel safer when on the go.

She said, “We just want to feel safe, we want certain techniques to make us feel safe.

“It is to keep this awareness there, we want these incidences to stop, but this is unfortunately not a safe world.

“This is why we are doing a self-defense course, it means that we can run at night and know that we are safe.”

The next class will take place at Infliction Martial Arts, Meadow Road, on Saturday February 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ferguson said, “We just hope that whoever she is will recover well and get the support she needs.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman said investigations into the incident were “under way”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting the reference 20 * 0005448.

Facebook – send us a private message to / DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message from our contact center at @DerPolContact

Website – fill in the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Telephone – call us at 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

