advertisement

Joey Carbery has injured his wrist, which is likely to cause him to drop out of the Six Nations. The injury-related half apparently suffered his last mishap in the 38-17 loss to Ulster last Friday when he started for the province for the first time this season.

If Carbery hadn’t had so much bad luck in the past year, he would have been out of luck at all, and the way events have turned out towards the halfway point could have been the same for Johann van Graan and Münster.

advertisement

Carbery is in need of surgery and, according to the Munster website, “excluded for the immediate future”. It is estimated that the injury could hold him up to three months.

Aside from ruining Carbery’s Six Nations ambitions and making Andy Farrell even more concerned that Johnny Sexton is on the way to recovering from the knee injury that has overwhelmed him in the past four weeks.

Carbery has only started four rugby games since January last year and contracted a broken left forearm in his second start for Ireland after being tackled by Fijian prop Peni Ravai every hour of a game that Ireland won 23:20 , He hasn’t played in three months.

Carbery’s recent misfortune has cast a spell on Münster with half a crisis, which will hit Racing 92 at the Heineken Champions Cup next Sunday in Paris.

JJ Hanrahan, who had spent the longest in the province in the second half of his tenure after suffering an ankle injury that restricted his participation in the World Cup, had to take a break in the last two weeks because of thigh problems.

In addition, Tyler Bleyendaal has not played since mid-November, so Münster could possibly go into the biggest game of the season without one of his three specialist games.

Munster said Hanrahan and Tommy O’Donnell “are both good at rehabilitation after thigh injuries against Leinster”. If it doesn’t fit, the only other option for Münster is to start in the center of Rory Scannell at 10 a.m.

In addition, Munster has confirmed that Andrew Conway’s neck injury “will be checked later this week,” while Fineen Wycherley failed an HIA last Friday and will follow the logs to play again.

Meanwhile, Sexton is unlikely to play before the Six Nations again as he continues to rehabilitate after the knee injury he suffered when Leinster won away in Northampton. However, he and his medical advisors remain optimistic that he will be fit for Ireland’s home game in Scotland on February 1st.

advertisement