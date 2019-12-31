advertisement

Joey Carbery got through his first game of the season for Münster on Saturday without any problems and is expected to have more playing time on Friday night in Belfast when it comes to Ulster.

Carbery, who has suffered a painful ankle injury since the World Cup, was used at the weekend in the second half of the 13: 6 loss to Leinster. JJ Hanrahan is currently suffering from a thigh injury and is expected to play at Kingspan Stadium.

Striker coach Graham Rowntree said having Carbery available was a huge boost as they headed off to an important part of the season.

“He’s fine, as far as I know, he’s fine. It’s nice to see him in the field. He is a class operator. It’s nice to have him back, ”said Rowntree in Limerick on Tuesday.

“He is crucial, he has some playing time. I haven’t been there for a long time. You can see his frustration. But he just slipped back in and is training well. As far as I know, he is doing well on Friday. “

Munster tries to avoid a second straight loss as they prepare for the Racing 92 showdown in Paris on Saturday.

The former Englishman said he knew from his own game days at Leicester Tigers how difficult it could be for Ravenhill and he expected nothing less this week.

“I had a terrible experience there with my old club Leicester 15 years ago in two consecutive European games. Played against the wind in the first half.

“We were 33: 0 behind at half time and the wind changed in the second half, which was very nice. But it’s another of those historical reasons, isn’t it, Ravenhill? It has been developed.

“For me as a player, I often convey this to our boys. Such nights outside of home are the reason why you play the game. You pass this experience on to your children when you tell stories. We are ready for it. We have prepared well so far.

“We have given a good rating since Saturday night’s disappointment because you have to go ahead and move on to the next game.” So we’ll see, ”he added.

Munster head coach Johaan van Graan sweats at the fitness of some players after colliding with Leinster.

Hanrahan and Tommy O’Donnell are examined for thigh injuries, but propeller Dave Kilcoyne (quad) and Flanker Chris Cloete (bruises on the forearms) are both available, while Gavin Coombes has returned to training after a head injury against Connacht.

Hooker Kevin O’Byrne will need an ankle injury scan and will begin rehabilitation, while Tadhg Beirne is scheduled to undergo an ankle injury surgery later this week and a date for his return has not been determined.

He was injured in the Saracens Heineken Champions Cup, while John Ryan, who had a calf problem in the same game, returns to training this week.

