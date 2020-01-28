advertisement

Soothing winter sounds, you say?

January is an endless month. It literally never ends. We have to accept that.

Music is a great way to overcome emptiness. In a shocking turn of events, it’s been a decent month for songs with new albums like Bombay Bicycle Club, Wolf Parade and Selena Gomez that are worth investing time in.

We watch on the home front Callum Orr and ‘You’re a place I’ve lived’, a sequel to his recent EP from Cathy & Places.

It’s a soulful, soothing offering that builds both swing and staff in the form of strings, and a group of musicians – including the great Ailbhe Reddy – help the song rise accordingly.

“I have a penchant for room noise in the production process, so every session we put a microphone in front of the open window to capture the sounds that come out of the room and the sounds of the garden in the open,” notes Orr.

“It was important to me to capture the atmosphere of the room. I wanted this EP to feel like you went into the studio and stood next to me.”

You can hear if he was successful below. If you’re interested, you should see Callum along with a nine-piece band at Dublin’s Unitarian Church this Saturday, February 1st.

Tickets for € 15 are available through Eventbrite.

Clip about Callum Orr

