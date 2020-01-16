advertisement

Another emotional adventure for the Kodaline guys.

Kodaline They have been provoking tears with stadium-sized anthems for some time now, and their last writing is no exception.

“Wherever You Are”, the band’s first new material since the album “Politics of Living” from 2018, is a typically moving affair, which is underlined by an accompanying video that focuses on a particularly bitter-sweet life experience.

Directed by Riley Blakeway, the promo follows a young couple in a thriving relationship marked by tragedy. Half of the couple pick up the pieces and continue their legacy.

“After hearing the song for the first time, I was reminded of a close friend who had lost someone who was special to them, and shortly afterwards I went looking for catharsis,” says Blakeway.

“I then asked this friend to be in the film and the result was one of the most significant collaborations I have ever had.”

Kodaline’s fourth album is expected to be released this year.

