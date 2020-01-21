advertisement

The Flyers rely on their offspring

PHILADELPHIA – For Joel Farabee, this will be his first NHL playoff stretch drive experience.

For James van Riemsdyk, it will be one of many.

But the two share a common denominator: the excitement of pressure hockey.

After the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night – perhaps a good example of how the last 32 games could develop – the Flyers have an eight-day break in their schedule.

When they return to Pittsburgh to play the penguins on January 31, both Farabee and van Riemsdyk feel like it will be a desperate mode almost every night.

In the game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, the Flyers looked outside and were one point behind Carolina, the eighth place, to reach the last playoff place of the Eastern Conference.

Farabee, who went up to Sean Couturier’s second division with Jake Voracek because Michael Raffl suffered an injury in the Los Angeles game, is looking forward to the challenge of these games that are a must-win.

“That’s why you’re playing the game,” said Farabee after skating Tuesday morning at the Wells Fargo Center. “You try to get into the playoffs and run.

“When we come back from the break, all the games are great.”

Like his teammates, Farabee believes that durability is the most important element. The Flyers’ longest winning streak was five games – late November to early December.

At one point, the Flyers had a seven-point pillow for a playoff spot. But a shaky December with a 7-6 score wiped it all out.

“You’re trying to get up at the right time,” said Farabee. “You need consistency everywhere if you want to run.”

The graduate from Boston University has played in 39 games for the Flyers and four for the Phantoms, so the total of 43 games with BU already exceeds the previous year’s 37.

He had to walk for a while for the NCAA playoff seeding game with the terriers.

“We were kind of in the middle of the pack,” he said. “We tried to sneak into the NCAA but it didn’t work out. Playoff hockey is a lot of fun, but you have to get there first.”

Farabee’s role has grown over the course of the season. He now has even more power play time.

“Every opportunity given to me is what I will do,” he said. “It definitely feels good to take the opportunity (in the power game).”

Coach Alain Vigneault seems to be putting more faith in Farabee’s efforts.

“Sometimes we forget how young he is (turning 20 next month),” said Vigneault. “He has played more hockey than he has ever played in a season.

“I think one game (a technical move on the Phantoms) revived him. He played better for us. “

For van Riemsdyk it is another journey into the possible post-season.

“They want to play important games across the board,” he said. “Obviously we are fighting for the position. It seems that many teams (Flyers, Carolina, Columbus, the islanders) are fighting for the playoffs.

“We have a lot of important games ahead of us. It’s fun to get on the ice rink and take part in these games. “

Van Riemsdyk ended a 12-game drought against the kings. He was put in the line of Claude Giroux-Travis Konecny ​​for this game, and maybe this unit can stay together for a while.

“I don’t think you have to do anything else in these situations,” he said. “It smelled last year when it was so far that we were somehow no longer there. You play out of pride, but it’s not that fun.

“Everyone here wants to do the playoffs, and then hockey is the most fun. Playing well on the track and consolidating a position – that will be a difficult path, but I think we are up to the challenge.”

Vigneault, who was sick on Monday night and forced to cancel his speech at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association Banquet, was back in the saddle Tuesday morning, ready to talk about the last part of the season.

“You know I don’t like ice skates in the morning, but today everyone’s out there,” he said. “So we try to focus everyone on the task at hand. We have one game left before the break and we have to play well.”

Vigneault likes where his team is.

“We are in a great position – exactly where we want to be,” he said. ‘

Rubtsov for Raffl

German Rubtsov was supposed to compete against the penguins with Raffl. Rubtsov was called up by the Phantoms on Monday. He played three games with the Flyers without points this season.

