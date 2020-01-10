advertisement

The Sixers’ All-Star Center will be reassessed in 1-2 weeks, but will probably be in operation longer

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia Center Joel Embiid will be operated on Friday in New York for a ligament tear in a finger in her left hand and examined in a week or two.

“Suddenly we’re different,” said Brett Brown, 76er coach. “We are just different. I see this as an opportunity. Nobody cries. This is not a moment when I blow, not for me at all. And not for my players. We’ll take what we have and what we have, I love. “

Embiid injured himself in the first half of Monday night against Oklahoma City on the radial side band of the ring finger. Embiids overlapped his little finger to the point where he seemed to be thumbing. He played with his fingers stuck on most of the game and said he couldn’t go up with two hands.

Embiid has been struggling with injuries since coming on as number 3 in 2014. He missed his first two seasons with various injuries and has played no more than 64 games in the last three games. He has averaged 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season and has been an NBA all-star in each of the last two seasons.

#Sixers Center Joel Embiid explains how his finger dislocation restricted him the most: pic.twitter.com/IPvpI1udOe

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 7, 2020

Al Horford, who was separated from the Celtics in the off-season with a four-year contract, started in the middle against the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening.

