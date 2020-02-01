advertisement

The happiest man on the Browns squad these days must be linebacker Joe Schobert.

Former director-general John Dorsey did not sign an extension contract before leaving the Browns on December 31, and did not appear to be interested in knowing Schobert’s side of the story.

With Andrew Berry as General Manager, things should change. Berry was the vice president of player staff in 2016 when the Browns designed Schobert in the fourth round with the 89th overall win.

The Browns selected 14 players in the 2016 draft. Seven of them no longer play in the NFL. Schobert and wide receiver Rashard Higgins are the only ones from this design who are still with the Browns.

Free Agency starts on March 18th. Usually, players who have not signed the Free Agency less than seven weeks before the start of the Free Agency are curious to see if they can get rich with another team. On December 23, Schobert said he wanted to stay with the Browns. Freddie Kitchens was already on the way out at that point, but no one expected Dorsey to be unemployed eight days later.

“This is where I had my chance in the NFL,” said Schobert a day after losing to the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in the Browns’ dressing room. “I’ve been a loyal guy since I was young. The way you grew up – you play in the Waukesha West Youth Football System, you attend the Waukesha West High School.

“You are going to college. Nowadays people change all the time, but stay in college for four years and you get into the NFL and it’s the team that got you into the league. There is a certain amount of respect, and there is a certain amount of pride in trying to turn it around and play for the team, play for the city, and be a successful team. The NFL is ultimately a business, so it’s different from all of the previous levels of football I’ve just talked about, but that’s exactly the type of person I am. “

Schobert led the Browns in 2019 with 133 tackles. He also had four interceptions. He completed 103 tackles in 2018 despite missing three games with a thigh injury. He did the Pro Bowl 2017.

Berry should try to sign Schobert again before the free agency starts – not only because he chose him in 2016, but also because Schobert is a team leader and a good, if not great, linebacker. Berry has to find someone to replace him if he lets Schobert go.

• I ran a Twitter poll last week after capturing Dash Cam’s police video of Kareem Hunt telling a Rocky River officer that he was unlikely to have passed a drug test after he stopped speeding on January 21 had been. do you report Hunt or let him go in the free agency? “

Over 800 votes were received, 63.2 percent said the Browns should re-sign the former Willoughby South High, which is returning.

Hunt has played three seasons. The Browns must submit a qualified offer to Hunt by March 18 (the same date for all restricted free agents) to retain the right to first refusal or to receive compensation if he signs with another team.

Hunt was a dorsey. Dorsey was general manager in Kansas City when the chiefs designed Hunt in round three in 2017, and he was GM in Cleveland when the Browns contracted Hunt last February.

The fast-paced incident, in which the police found marijuana and an unlocked vodka container in Hunt’s backpack, further tarnished Hunt’s reputation.

Still, the Browns would be stupid not to offer Hunt. A first round bid would cost $ 4,677,000. A second round tender would amount to $ 3,278,000 and the original round tender would be $ 2,144,000, according to overthecap.com.

I think the Browns should use a second round offer for Hunt. You can make a proposal to a team and adjust it if they want to sign Hunt long term. If that’s not your plan and Hunt signs an offer form, you’re essentially getting a second round for a player who isn’t in their long-term plans.

• I choose the 49ers to win the Super Bowl, 27-23. The difference in the game will be 49ers tight end George Kittle. The Chiefs won’t be able to cover him at the fourth quarter crunch time.

