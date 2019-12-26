advertisement

On Thursday, “Morning Joe,” an angry Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump should “do something he has never done before and read the United States Constitution.”

The MSNBC moderator reviewed Trump’s attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which were persistent for weeks, but continued until Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when the President questioned the authority of Pelosi and the House of Representatives after the House of Representatives voted to sue him last Week on.

“He could actually understand how the House’s spokesman had this power,” quipped Scarborough when he suggested Trump read the country’s founding document. He then pointed out that an important GOP senator, Lisa Murkowski, said that she had “been jeopardized” by majority leader Mitch McConnell’s strategy to deal with the impeachment of the senate.

“Murkowski’s comments are significant because a simple majority of 51 votes is all that is required to set impeachment rules,” said Scarborough. “The Republicans have only 53 votes. Democrats would need four Republicans to break their ranks and call witnesses to ask for evidence and to do exactly what the Republicans demanded and received when Bill Clinton was removed from office in 1999. “

Parliament voted last Wednesday on two impeachment proceedings, drafted by Parliament’s Justice Committee, which accused Trump of abuse of power and congressional obstruction. House 230-197 voted for abuse of power; House 229-198 voted for the disability of the congress.

Axl Rose After Guns N ‘Rose’s front man learned that “Sweet Child O’ Mine” was being played at the President’s rallies, Rose fired a series of tweets accusing Trump of using license gaps to his request, the music the band stopped playing, ignoring it. “Unfortunately, the Trump campaign exploits gaps in the flat-rate licenses of the various venues, which were not intended for such nefarious political purposes, without the consent of the songwriter,” Rose tweeted on November 4, 2018. Getty Images

Pharrell On October 27, 2018, one day after the shooting of the Pittsburgh synagogue, in which eleven people died, Trump reportedly played the summer hit “Happy” by Pharrell in 2013 at a rally in Indiana. Pharell’s lawyer Howard King sent Trump one Cease-and-desist declaration with a declaration of use. “There was nothing ‘lucky’ about the tragedy that struck our country on Saturday, and no permission was given to use this song for this purpose,” the letter said. Corina Marie

Neil Young If you look back at the time when Trump first announced that he would run for Trump Tower in 2015, you may recall that Neil Young used Trump’s use of “Rockin ‘in the Free World” in Asked question. “Donald Trump was not allowed to use” Rockin ‘in the Free World “in his presidential bid,” said a spokesman for the musician’s lookout management in a 2015 statement. Young recently reiterated his feelings on his official Facebook page: “Legal He has the right, but it contradicts my wishes. “ Getty Images

Prince’s estate According to Rolling Stone, Prince’s estate had to make a statement after various Trump rallies played “Purple Rain.” “The Prince Estate has never given President Trump or the White House permission to use Prince’s songs and has asked that they no longer be used,” wrote Prince Prince’s half-brother Omarr Baker on Thursday, November 11 October 2018 on Twitter. Getty Images

Adele Trump did not stop at the rock genre when choosing his campaign playlists. After word got around that his rallies included songs like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Skyfall”, a spokeswoman for singer Adele made it clear that she didn’t want any of this. “Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for political campaigns,” her spokesman told The Guardian at the time.

The Rolling Stones The Rolling Stones has tried several times to prevent Trump from playing the band’s music, even after Trump accepted the offer to nominate the Republican Party in 2016 for Start Me Up. “The Rolling Stones have never given the Trump campaign permission to use their songs, and have asked that they all stop immediately,” a Stones spokesman said in a statement to The Daily Beast. Getty Images

R.e.m. At a Trump rally in Washington, DC, in September 2015, R.E.M. “It’s the end of the world” while Trump was on the podium. The band’s song, which was played at the rally, prompted the band’s official Facebook page to release a statement: “While we do not approve or tolerate the use of our music at this political event, we encourage these candidates to do so Let us not forget that this is about more important things: the media and American voters should focus on the whole thing and not allow outstanding politicians to distract us from the pressing issues of the day and the current presidential struggle. “ Getty Images

Elton John According to CNN, Elton John was one of the most important names that the Trump administration wanted to highlight when he took office. John’s team refused. But before that, John’s team publicly denounced any use of his songs in Trump’s favor. “Elton’s music was not requested for official purposes by Donald Trump. Any use of his music should not be considered Elton’s confirmation of Donald Trump,” said Johns publicist for The Telegraph. Getty Images

Steven Tyler In 2015, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler asked Trump’s team to stop playing Dream On in its rallies, the Hollywood reporter said. Contrary to other similar demands, Trump announced publicly that he would stop. “Although I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to,” Trump tweeted. “Have a better one to take his place!” Getty Images

queen The hymn “We Are the Champions” was played while Trump went on stage during the Republican National Convention in July 2016. Queen member Brian May published a personal statement on the use: “Regardless of our views on Mr. Trump’s platform, it has always been against our policies to allow queen music as a political campaign tool. Our music embodies our own dreams and beliefs, but it is for everyone who would like to listen and enjoy. “ Getty Images

The O’Jays O’Jay’s singer Eddie Levert spoke in 2016 about using “Love Train” at Trump’s presidential collections. “I wish him all the best, but I don’t think he’s the man who runs our country. When he started using Love Train, I called him and said to them, ‘Listen, man, me don’t believe in I’m not with you. I don’t want you to use my voice. I can’t tolerate what you’re doing, “Levert said to Billboard. Getty Images

Rihanna On the weekend of November 3, 2018, Philip Rucker, head of the Washington Post, tweeted that Rihanna’s 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” was played during one of Trump’s Tennessee rallies. Rihanna herself replied to the tweet and said, “Not long … me and my people would ever attend one of these tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads-up, Philip!” Youtube

From Guns N ‘Roses front man Axl Rose to pop star Rihanna

