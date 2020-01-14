advertisement

During a performance on Monday night in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Joe Scarborough spoke about the courage and historical implications of the upcoming impeachment process against President Donald Trump in the US Senate.

When asked the general question of who needs courage during the impeachment process, the moderator of Morning Joe thought for a moment before answering, “I mean, I think every Republican. I also think Democrats who understand what they’re doing are not talking about 2020. What they do is history. It is about sending a message to future presidents. It’s about sending a message to future politicians. “

Also read: Joe Scarborough: GOP Will Not Come to Debt on “Morning Joe” Unless “Democrats Are in the White House”

The former GOP congressman continued: “What I found in my time in politics at a very low level: if you don’t worry about the next elections, remarkable things will happen. People will listen to you. People will follow you “If they don’t think you do the math, but do something because you think it’s the right thing to do, follow them.”

Colbert asked who has shown courage in politics so far and Scarborough’s MSNBC co-moderator and wife Mika Brzezinski said: “There have been some Republicans who will withdraw halfway there …”

“What is it worth selling your political soul for?” Asked Scarborough. His question received a round of applause from the audience.

