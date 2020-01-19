advertisement

On the fourth day of the third test, Joe Root showed the best bowling performance of his career in England to protect tourists in St. George’s Park from defeating South Africa.

Surely only rain can save the host, with a mixed forecast for the final day in Port Elizabeth, where England only need four goals to take a 2-1 lead with a game.

Root had never taken more than two gates in a test, but the captain snapped 4-31 in 19 overs on Sunday after Mark Wood scored twice to leave South Africa 102-6 in his second innings, still 188 runs behind ,

advertisement

Part-time off-spinner Root previously only had a four-wicket move, which he led 4-5 against Lancashire in Old Trafford in July 2018 to victory in the County Championship.

England was already in command and was able to take advantage of their lead on day four. 10 gates in South Africa fell for only 103 runs.

South Africa had a miserable morning and lost four gates for just one run to drop from 208-6 to 209. England did not hesitate to push ahead.

GAME SCORECARD

Vernon Philander and Quinton de Kock encountered a run with a seventh wicket with 54 runs the night before, but this partnership was quickly broken.

Both men followed the same path, rolling through the gate and Stuart Broad (3-30) cleaned up Philander and Sam Curran to remove De Kock (63).

Keshav Maharaj threw Broad his second wicket of the morning before a third followed for the Paceman when Kagiso Rabada flipped directly to Wood in the middle of the game.

South Africa was 15-0 lost in its second innings, when rain came to grant deferment, with three hours lost.

Eight bullets in the resume hit the Proteas again. Wood pierced Dean Elgar’s defense and yanked his stump out of the ground.

Wood (2:23) struck again when Jos Buttler gratefully accepted a leg snick from fighting Zubayr Hamza.

Sliced ​​and diced by England’s tricks, South Africa also found the tourist’s spinners almost unplayable, with Dom Bess keeping a tight line, but Root was rampant.

Root put Pieter Malan in the tongs for 12 minutes – the first player had 79 balls for these runs – and then Rasse van der Dussen when Ollie Pope lifted off his short leg to get a spectacular jump.

Van der Dussen had endured a series of horrors against Root, especially when he was successfully reviewing a decision by the UK Department of Defense, and his time had come.

De Kock’s bad day got worse when a horribly cut hoik on Root came up to Wood to hold a huge hook over his head at the top.

And Root had a fourth victim when the Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis (36) got a large inner edge in his pads and the ball landed in a loop for Pope.

South Africa needs to find something big on the fifth day to save the face, and avoid traveling to Johannesburg to win a victory to draw the series. Heaven offers the best hope.

advertisement