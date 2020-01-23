advertisement

Joe Root would classify a series win over South Africa as his greatest achievement as captain of England Test and believes that “heaven is the limit” for his young team.

England go 2-1 in the fourth and final test at Wanderers – starting on Friday – after already extending their unbeaten away series of tests against the Proteas to four.

James Anderson, Jack Leach and Rory Burns all returned to England while Paceman Jofra Archer missed the last two tests with an elbow problem.

Given the circumstances, Root says, hitting the Proteas in their own back yard would probably be his most satisfying feat since he appeared as a skipper almost three years ago.

“It was a tour that put everything on us,” Root told reporters. “But the entire squad, players and coaching staff have worked tirelessly to make sure we stay calm and in control as best we can.”

“When we had the opportunity to relax, we really took advantage of it. It was very gratifying in many ways.

“We are a very young team at the beginning and we have seen some promising performances. Winning three tests in a row would be a very big achievement for this group.

“A series win here would probably be my proudest performance as captain, as we had a number of things to do on this tour.

“We had injuries and older players who had to fly home and many illnesses to deal with. We got used to very different conditions.

“For a young group of players that was very enjoyable and a sign that we are doing the right things. If we use that and continue to improve, I think heaven is the limit for this team.”

“But we are at the beginning here and are in no way perfect. We have to keep this attitude and drive it forward for a long time if we want to become number one in the World Cup.” World.”

Mark Wood came into the game for the third test and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play two games in a row, with Archer pushing for a recall.

“It would be nice to see how Archer and Wood go together,” said Root.

“It would be relentless acceleration. It would be great to have a bit more speed and firepower, but ultimately we have to hit the right areas, as we did in the last few games.”

