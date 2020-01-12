advertisement

Could Joe Manganiello indicate a return to Deathstroke in time for Andy Muschietti’s flash film? This is possible given the director’s recent comments.

Manganiello posed for a photo with Justice Minister Jason Momoa and Anthrax ‘Scott Ian backstage at a December Slayer concert on Instagram. The True Blood actor used a very “interesting choice of hashtag,” as a redditor put it.

He tagged the picture with “#flashpoint” along with “#anthrax”, “#deathsaves” and “#slayer”. You can find out how Manganiello’s post appears on Instagram here:

And here is the Reddit Post:

Veeeeeeeeeery interesting choice of the hashtag of Deathstroke in his picture with Aquaman. Especially now in the light of Muschietti’s Flashpoint comments. by DCEUleaks

Given the plans for Deathstroke to become the villain in The Batman and The Flash may restart the DC Extended Universe, we thought Manganiello would be finished after the Justice League, but maybe not.

Andy Muschietti announced earlier this week that his flash film will adapt or incorporate Flashpoint. Most likely, Warner Bros. endeavors to keep the slate clean to ensure the continuity of the DC film – similar to The CWs Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Manganiello could suggest that he and Slade Wilson play a role in Flashpoint if he doesn’t just push it ahead. What exactly remains to be seen.

Even if he doesn’t appear in The Flash, Manganiello may remain as a master murderer in the future. Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa are still playing their DC heroes. Restarting and redesigning are not the same thing.

Deathstroke has been featured in numerous DC movie and TV adaptations over the past decade. Aside from the graduation cameo in the Justice League, he was a major character in Arrow (played by Manu Bennett) and in the second season of Titans on DC Universe (played by Esai Morales).

The character has had a fairly memorable drop-out on Smallville in recent seasons – the less said, honestly, the better.

In the animation, Deathstroke is in Teen Titans Go! about the films and his own show on CW Seed, the reviews of which are violent but true to character.

What are you saying? When Joe Manganiello returns to Deathstroke and the DCEU are you down? Let us know.

