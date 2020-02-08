advertisement

In the 1997 film Orgazmo, South Park inventors Trey Parker and Matt Stone conceived one

magical weapon that gets everyone to peak in their pants right away.

Technically speaking, no one is injured, there is only a short rush of endorphins followed by an immediate one

Embarrassment and shame.

And if you watch the events in federal politics this week, it’s hard not to believe that

Someone has used such a weapon in Canberra.

It is perhaps not surprising that the two small parties, whose bachelor antics turned

Australia’s unprecedented bushfire crisis into cheap political football

The same began that humiliated a national day of recognition for the victims and

Heroes of this tragedy with their own little quarrels and ambitions.

As we know, it was Green Adam Bandt who couldn’t wait to get out of the blocks

social media to attribute the Bushfire crisis to the coalition’s lack of action to combat climate change

just as people were preparing for their lives. And it was the leader of the Nationals, Michael

McCormack, who foolishly threw himself into the bait by branding Bandt and the downtown area of ​​his followers

Insane “.

Vice Prime Minister Michael McCormack tells @RNBreakfast that it “annoys” him when people spur climate change on NSW bush fires. He says that climate change is a problem for the “inner-city left” and the “enthusiastic madmen of the inner city”.

– Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) November 10, 2019

Both men might have a point, but that didn’t make their interventions helpful. As the

Dude remarkably notes in The Big Lebowski: “You are not wrong, Walter, you are only one

Asshole.”

And now, after the first day of the session, both men are the leaders of their respective parties

Parliament was kidnapped because it was a day of thanks and appreciation for those present

Firefront to another leadership fight in Canberra.

Now I don’t want to be too hard on Richard Di Natale. I really think he’s decent

Man and every politician who decides to put his family first will automatically get my vote – even

if by definition you will never be able to receive it.

But the timing of his decision to resign is at best unfortunate.

Adam Bandt, chairman of media_cameraGreens, couldn’t wait to get out of the social media blockades to put the Bushfire crisis down to the coalition’s lack of action against climate change. Image: Tracey Nearmy

Just a few weeks after the Prime Minister was viciously upset by countless Greens supporters – and around

At least one Green MP – for a week off during the bushfire crisis that Di Natale had

Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…7805 & lang = DE He left the rest of his career on the day when the crisis was to be brought to the fore

national parliament.

To be fair, Di Natale didn’t take part in the Prime Minister’s personal toboggan run – as I said, he’s decent

Man – but surely he could have waited 24 hours not to interfere with the day of recognition.

And if we are really at the zenith of a “climate emergency”, like so many Greens on Twitter

proclaiming hashtags, it would certainly be more important than ever for a sensitive man

to stay?

Having presided over constant support for the Greens – most recently 13 percent – they are still a long way from Di Natales optimistic hopes of reaching 20 percent by 2025.

It is hard to imagine how they will enlarge their base by moving further to the left

under the former Marxist band. I’m not sure how many votes the communist has

The Australia party was represented in the last federal election, but I’m pretty sure it was a bit shy

seven percent.

Moderate leaders, even moderate greens, are always welcome in politics. It is

So it’s a shame for the nation that Di Natale decided to leave, but as I said, family must

always come first.

This morning I made the incredibly difficult decision to step down as @Greens’ parliamentary leader. It is not easy to put into words because the portrayal of this incredible movement was one of the greatest honors of my life. Farewell and thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/WAOHl7neW0

– Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) February 3, 2020

This brings us to Barnaby Joyce, a man whose love for the family is so great that he now has two of them.

Barnaby is fun and in good company and about as good as that for a stable government

Smoking room on the Hindenburg.

It’s impossible not to like Barnaby – unless, of course, you were married to him once – but it’s impossible

It is also impossible not to see your last act as madness that would make King George do it

Shame. Losing a leader, as Oscar Wilde’s Lady Bracknell may think, is a misfortune. To

Losing two looks like carelessness.

And yet this is exactly the negligence that Barnaby deliberately tried to orchestrate

with Bridget McKenzie’s painful exit as a platform for his leadership comeback.

Again, to be fair, McKenzie’s going out and Joyce’s arrival were equally inevitable. The

The only difference is that the former has happened and the latter has not yet happened.

However, this does not mean that Joyce’s leadership coup was right – it is fair

another Walter.

media_cameraNationals member for New England Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives of the Parliament in Canberra, Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AAP Image / Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVINGmedia_cameraBridget McKenzie. Picture: Mick Tsikas

And so, on a day when the national parliament was ready to pay tribute to the tragedy and

Loss of regional Australia, the party that claims to represent regional Australia

he managed to put his own small and personal interests in the way.

Say what you like about McKenzie, at least when she fooled the doggie she did it for

The team. Barnaby’s reasons have the clarity of a magical 8 ball.

And just when you thought politics couldn’t be less intrusive, we have Malcolm

Turnbull – who apparently got used to retirement – reveals concise texts about a

Wife of the colleague. I was a very lonely Malcolm defender at times, but honestly

thought that something just wasn’t done in Point Piper.

media_cameraFormer Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Image: Richard Dobson

The overall impression of Australian politics is therefore similar to that of a dog that lands on a garbage dump

Persian carpet. As a nation, we are a tightly woven fabric of indescribable beauty

and harmony and on top of that is a lot of shit.

And frankly, it is high time that our political leaders were trained, because right now we are

Everyone held their breath.

Joe Hildebrand is editor-in-chief of News.com.au and co-moderator of Studio 10, 8:30 a.m.

Weekdays on channel 10. Continue the conversation with @Joe_Hildebrand

Originally published as Australian politics, it has reached a new low

