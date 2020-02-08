In the 1997 film Orgazmo, South Park inventors Trey Parker and Matt Stone conceived one
magical weapon that gets everyone to peak in their pants right away.
Technically speaking, no one is injured, there is only a short rush of endorphins followed by an immediate one
Embarrassment and shame.
And if you watch the events in federal politics this week, it’s hard not to believe that
Someone has used such a weapon in Canberra.
It is perhaps not surprising that the two small parties, whose bachelor antics turned
Australia’s unprecedented bushfire crisis into cheap political football
The same began that humiliated a national day of recognition for the victims and
Heroes of this tragedy with their own little quarrels and ambitions.
As we know, it was Green Adam Bandt who couldn’t wait to get out of the blocks
social media to attribute the Bushfire crisis to the coalition’s lack of action to combat climate change
just as people were preparing for their lives. And it was the leader of the Nationals, Michael
McCormack, who foolishly threw himself into the bait by branding Bandt and the downtown area of his followers
Insane “.
Vice Prime Minister Michael McCormack tells @RNBreakfast that it “annoys” him when people spur climate change on NSW bush fires. He says that climate change is a problem for the “inner-city left” and the “enthusiastic madmen of the inner city”.
– Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) November 10, 2019
Both men might have a point, but that didn’t make their interventions helpful. As the
Dude remarkably notes in The Big Lebowski: “You are not wrong, Walter, you are only one
Asshole.”
And now, after the first day of the session, both men are the leaders of their respective parties
Parliament was kidnapped because it was a day of thanks and appreciation for those present
Firefront to another leadership fight in Canberra.
Now I don’t want to be too hard on Richard Di Natale. I really think he’s decent
Man and every politician who decides to put his family first will automatically get my vote – even
if by definition you will never be able to receive it.
But the timing of his decision to resign is at best unfortunate.
Adam Bandt, chairman of media_cameraGreens, couldn’t wait to get out of the social media blockades to put the Bushfire crisis down to the coalition’s lack of action against climate change. Image: Tracey Nearmy
Just a few weeks after the Prime Minister was viciously upset by countless Greens supporters – and around
At least one Green MP – for a week off during the bushfire crisis that Di Natale had
Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…7805 & lang = DE He left the rest of his career on the day when the crisis was to be brought to the fore
national parliament.
To be fair, Di Natale didn’t take part in the Prime Minister’s personal toboggan run – as I said, he’s decent
Man – but surely he could have waited 24 hours not to interfere with the day of recognition.
And if we are really at the zenith of a “climate emergency”, like so many Greens on Twitter
proclaiming hashtags, it would certainly be more important than ever for a sensitive man
to stay?
Having presided over constant support for the Greens – most recently 13 percent – they are still a long way from Di Natales optimistic hopes of reaching 20 percent by 2025.
It is hard to imagine how they will enlarge their base by moving further to the left
under the former Marxist band. I’m not sure how many votes the communist has
The Australia party was represented in the last federal election, but I’m pretty sure it was a bit shy
seven percent.
Moderate leaders, even moderate greens, are always welcome in politics. It is
So it’s a shame for the nation that Di Natale decided to leave, but as I said, family must
always come first.
This morning I made the incredibly difficult decision to step down as @Greens’ parliamentary leader. It is not easy to put into words because the portrayal of this incredible movement was one of the greatest honors of my life. Farewell and thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/WAOHl7neW0
– Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) February 3, 2020
This brings us to Barnaby Joyce, a man whose love for the family is so great that he now has two of them.
Barnaby is fun and in good company and about as good as that for a stable government
Smoking room on the Hindenburg.
It’s impossible not to like Barnaby – unless, of course, you were married to him once – but it’s impossible
It is also impossible not to see your last act as madness that would make King George do it
Shame. Losing a leader, as Oscar Wilde’s Lady Bracknell may think, is a misfortune. To
Losing two looks like carelessness.
And yet this is exactly the negligence that Barnaby deliberately tried to orchestrate
with Bridget McKenzie’s painful exit as a platform for his leadership comeback.
Again, to be fair, McKenzie’s going out and Joyce’s arrival were equally inevitable. The
The only difference is that the former has happened and the latter has not yet happened.
However, this does not mean that Joyce’s leadership coup was right – it is fair
another Walter.
media_cameraNationals member for New England Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives of the Parliament in Canberra, Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AAP Image / Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVINGmedia_cameraBridget McKenzie. Picture: Mick Tsikas
And so, on a day when the national parliament was ready to pay tribute to the tragedy and
Loss of regional Australia, the party that claims to represent regional Australia
he managed to put his own small and personal interests in the way.
Say what you like about McKenzie, at least when she fooled the doggie she did it for
The team. Barnaby’s reasons have the clarity of a magical 8 ball.
And just when you thought politics couldn’t be less intrusive, we have Malcolm
Turnbull – who apparently got used to retirement – reveals concise texts about a
Wife of the colleague. I was a very lonely Malcolm defender at times, but honestly
thought that something just wasn’t done in Point Piper.
media_cameraFormer Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Image: Richard Dobson
The overall impression of Australian politics is therefore similar to that of a dog that lands on a garbage dump
Persian carpet. As a nation, we are a tightly woven fabric of indescribable beauty
and harmony and on top of that is a lot of shit.
And frankly, it is high time that our political leaders were trained, because right now we are
Everyone held their breath.
Joe Hildebrand is editor-in-chief of News.com.au and co-moderator of Studio 10, 8:30 a.m.
Weekdays on channel 10. Continue the conversation with @Joe_Hildebrand
Originally published as Australian politics, it has reached a new low