The new manager of the Phillies said the right things and mixed in humor to boot

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – Joe Girardi won a Grand Slam at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association Banquet on Monday evening.

The new Philadelphia Phillies manager delivered a lively, far-reaching speech in which he contacted fans of all sports and all Philadelphia teams to earn a standing ovation at Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

He praised Navy football star Malcolm Perry for the 304 rushing yards that made him MVP of last season’s Army Navy game, and pointed out how great it was that Perry was ready to “lay down his life” to protect us “.

He had similar friendly words for Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright, the winner of the Good Guy Award; pointed out how easy it would be, J.T. Realmuto, winner of the Outstanding Pro Athlete Award, as its catcher; and recognized Humanitarian Award winner, Connor Barwin, the Eagles’ new assistant to General Manager, for “Investing in the Philadelphia Community”.

Strangely enough, Girardi also promised to stay on the good side of Paisano Angelo Cataldi, the popular morning show host of the WIP radio, who accepted the Bill Campbell award.

“Remember, I’m Italian, Angelo,” he said. “My favorite cousin is Angelo Perino. My mother is the youngest of 15, so there are many Perinos. There are many Italians on my side, so I’ll stay on your side. “

#Phillies manager Joe Girardi on his rules: pic.twitter.com/jxutreXzNI

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 28, 2019

When Girardi did his best at the end, he finally turned to the fans, many of whom bought tickets to chat with their heroes for an evening.

“It is you who make us great every day,” said Girardi. “It is you who demand top performance from us. And you get it from these athletes. Keep going.”

Girardi could not have painted a happier picture.

“It is an honor to be here,” he said. “I can’t wait to see the work the men in the Phillies uniform will do this year. I’m excited about the whole team. They are coming in healthy. My job is to keep them healthy, them get out of the way and put them in the right positions to be successful.

“… But do you know what’s great about Philly? They have some great Italian restaurants and I find them all.”

Previously, in a meeting with reporters before everyone sat for dinner, Girardi hadn’t speculated whether he would still be the Yankees manager if the Houston Astros didn’t cheat their way through the 2017 season with a sophisticated sign theft system have. That helped them defeat Girardis Yankees in a seven-game American League Championship Series. Girardi was replaced by Aaron Boone after this season, which prompted Girardi to find his way to Philadelphia.

What the former catcher would appeal to was his commitment to protect the Phillies from falling victim to something that has been going on for years.

“It is our responsibility to protect (signs),” he said, “and I know that we will work very hard to protect every sign that we have and have different combinations, and to make jugs several To use sequences so we can protect them because many. ” often it is done by the players on the field. So you have to be careful. “

