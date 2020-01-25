advertisement

The former Yankees manager plans to win the trust of his players as soon as possible

BETHLEHEM – After leading the New York Yankees within a 2017 World Series game, Joe Girardi received a break from management.

He doesn’t necessarily think he needed it, but says that a lot of good things come from not extending his contract, especially from spending more time with his family, which has three children. When he did, he could see his son playing soccer and basketball, but he never really saw him play baseball. In the past two years, Girardi has seen his son on the diamond 140 times.

advertisement

This won’t be the case this summer as Girardi will be back in the saddle as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

He spent most of the week meeting some of his new family members. On Monday he held an impressive show in front of the crowd at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association Banquet and on Tuesday he met the loyal Phillies in Reading for the Phillies Winter Caravan.

Girardi ended one of his last public appearances before the spring training – which starts in just under three weeks – on Thursday evening when the Phillies Winter Caravan stopped at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem.

The Phillies’ last manager, Gabe Kapler, had a difficult start with fans and was heavily criticized after the first regular game he managed. While this could still happen to Girardi, he felt nothing but love so far.

“I’m lucky to have the support of the fans,” said Girardi. “Now I haven’t lost a game again. But it’s really nice to come in and feel wanted. I think we all want this in life and they were great for my family and we are super excited. “

Being welcomed with open arms is not the only thing that Girardi is upset about. There is also the team that he leads.

As an analyst last year, Girardi said he had seen the Phillies four or five times and witnessed a “tough team” with a lot of talent. It was a team that fought back. He also saw injuries that reduced their chances and prevented them from holding their bullpen together.

In less than a month while the spring training games are still pending, Girardi in Florida will above all gain the trust of the players, get to know them and find out where they are most successful.

“These are the things I have to learn for six and a half weeks,” said Girardi.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi was Yankees manager in 2017 and lost to Astros at ALCS. Astros was cheated. Joe was unemployed afterwards

“Theft of signs has been going on for years. It is our responsibility to protect them. We will work hard to protect every sign we have. “Pic.twitter.com/eMUwtP0Ive

– John Clark (@JClarkNBCS), January 21, 2020

He admitted that recently acquired Didi Gregorius, who spent three seasons as a shortstop for Girardi in New York, and Rob Thomson, who served as a bank or third base coach throughout Girardi’s tenure, will definitely help.

The fans are already familiar with Thomson – this will be his second year as the Phillies’ bank coach – but still have to familiarize themselves with the newly acquired Gregorius. Girardi said he wasn’t going to ask Gregorius what he wouldn’t like to do as a Yankee, although that might not be much. Gregorius was loved by Yankee fans when he seamlessly filled the role of baseball’s newest Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter, which was no easy task.

“I just want him to be himself and that seemed to work really well in New York,” said Girardi. “People seem to be flocking to Didi. He plays very hard, he goes to the post every day, he is easy to speak. I mean, he speaks six languages. So if you can’t find a way to communicate with Didi, something is wrong. “

If anything, the distance from a position on the Girardi field has given perspective. He says there are things that you take for granted if you wear uniform every day, and he also has a chance to gain more experience training younger players. He admitted that he mostly had an older team with the Yankees, but as an assistant coach for his young son’s team, he gave him a new perspective.

However, his absence from the game does not change his analytical approach. It was something he was known for in New York, where he was nicknamed “Binder Joe” at least temporarily because he carried statistics with him. He believes analytics help him make the best decision he can currently make and that he wants as much data as possible. Girardi said the information can also help prevent injuries or find talent that gets stuck in minors.

“Tampa is really good,” said Girardi. “I mean, think about how you made this bullpen. These were not known names that were predominant for them. … Analytics can really help you find some players. “

advertisement