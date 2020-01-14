advertisement

January 14, 2020 at 12:28 am

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers ended a 15-0 season and won the national title by beating Clemson 42:25 in the College Football Playoff Championship game.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 31 out of 49, who overtook 463 yards and five touchdowns.

LSU ended 15-0 and Clemson went 14-1.

After a slow start, in which the LSU did not cross its own 11 in its first two series, Burrow and Co. found their rhythm. The Tigers ended the second quarter with three unanswered touchdowns to make up for a 10-point deficit, which was the biggest this season.

Clemson scored the first goal in Trevor Lawrence’s short TD run and rose 17-7 in Receiver Tee Higgins’ 36-yard run in the second quarter.

The LSU responded to Burrow’s 3-yard run to shorten the lead to 17-14 in the second quarter.

Earlier, thundering applause and chants from “Four More Years” greeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they stood on the field before the game at the New Orleans Superdome.

The crowd also broke into chants of “USA, USA.”

The President and First Lady went out to sing the national anthem

