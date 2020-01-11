advertisement

“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José Not easy in early 2020. The popular vixen has given a glimpse of how well it is doing right for the next 12 months.

Key facts: This week, Tahiry went to Instagram to show off her gym goals.

See this post on Instagram

The fight is REAL but that didn’t stop me from doing my training today !!! IF YOU DON’T HAVE YET, YOU ALWAYS HAVE TIME !!! LET GOOOO! With all I have to do, it’s ONE HOUR that I don’t let anyone play with my MENTAL !!! GYM IS MY HAPPY PLACE… MY GOING OUT #afrolatina #latinaonthemove #nevergiveup #happiness #dreambig JUST CONTINUE! #dontlookback #gymlife #gymfit #workout #mentalhealth # thisis40

A post shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 10, 2020 at 1:13 p.m. PST

On a related note: Recently José hit Instagram with a cry to the old Unit G member Olivia by releasing his new single “Join Me”.

See this post on Instagram

Yes, my daughter OLIVIA @ only1olivia took out a straight banger !!! It just fell TODAY. Go support her now #teamtahiry. It’s called “JOIN ME”, available on all platforms NOW! GO GO GOOOOO

A message shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 6, 2020 at 11:31 PST

See this post on Instagram

After a long break, I’m HAPPY AF to share my new single, “JOIN ME” from my next album, PRESSURE. This is just a sample of what will happen. This EP is my most transparent project to date. My inspiration is drawn from my personal experience where I endured the ups and downs of life, love, loss and found the strength to rebuild. I’m having fun with my creative process again and it shows clearly in this record. The goal of this project is for my fans and new listeners to connect, have fun and draw strength, joy and pure emotion from the words Photo by: Giovanna Montoya Photography @giomontoyaphotography Hair / Makeup by: @ nirva_artistic1 Creation by @pj_the_closer Top by @blackkaviar Special thanks to my Columbia Films Management team, Lillie, Chase, Kato, Mancini Black, Dwayne, May and Curtis. And to my friend and publicist @ syretajoglesby22 Also to my team at Viral Nation. I can’t forget @tejaimoore My partner Sauce wit da pen and my crazy ass producer @ 300ways HV! !!! We have another one for ALL AND TO ALL MY PAST, CURRENT AND DAY 1 SUPPORTERS I LOVE YOU GUYS Thank you all BIO-SONG LINK AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS NOW !!!!

A post shared by OLIVIA (@ only1olivia) on January 6, 2020 at 8:58 am PST

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, Tahiry decided to refuse to share photos on the theme of winter and heavenly moments unloaded on Instagram.

See this post on Instagram

I NEED SOME HOLIDAYS !!! as quickly as possible

A message shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) January 4, 2020 at 19:36 PST

See this post on Instagram

Unapologetic & AfroLatina = DANGEROUS COMBO!

A message shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on January 4, 2020 at 9:06 p.m. PST

Before you leave: In December 2019, Tahiry called “Love & Hip Hop” for mounting a scene suggesting that she would consider coming back with her ex-boyfriend Joe Budden.

See this post on Instagram

YOU TRIED !!!! THE EDITION IS A SLUT! #LHHNY WHO HAS NEVER BEEN MY ANSWER BUT I GUESS THAT IS WHAT THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE

A post shared by Tahiry Jose (@therealtahiry) on December 16, 2019 at 6:50 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

#PressPlay: Oop !! #Tahiry reacts to tonight’s episode of #LHHNY and said that they spoiled it with the editing (Swipe) – (: @ vh1)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) December 16, 2019 at 9:14 p.m. PST

Joe Budden’s old Flame Tahiry message pushes training goals to the max: “The Struggle Is Real” appeared first.

