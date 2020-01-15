advertisement

“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José gets an early jump on Woman Crush on Wednesday. The East Coast vixen went online this week to share a photo of herself focusing on training goals in France.

Key facts: On Tuesday, Tahiry hit Instagram with a must-see moment from Paris and named it her favorite city of all time.

Key details: Last week, Tahiry went to Instagram to show off her gym goals.

Wait, there is more: Recently José hit Instagram with a cry to the old Unit G member Olivia by releasing his new single “Join Me”.

After a long break, I’m HAPPY AF to share my new single, “JOIN ME” from my next album, PRESSURE. This is just a sample of what will happen. This EP is my most transparent project to date. My inspiration is drawn from my personal experience where I endured the ups and downs of life, love, loss and found the strength to rebuild. I’m having fun with my creative process again and it shows clearly in this record. The goal of this project is for my fans and new listeners with whom to connect, have fun and draw strength, joy and pure emotion from the lyrics💜 The management team, Lillie, Chase, Kato, Mancini Black, Dwayne, May and Curtis. And to my friend and publicist @ syretajoglesby22 Also to my Viral Nation team. I can’t forget @tejaimoore My Sauce partner with a pen and my crazy ass producer @ 300ways HV !!!! We have another one and ALL TO ALL MY PAST, PRESENT AND DAY 1 SUPPORTERS I LOVE YOU GUYS Thank you all 💋 BIO-SONG LINK AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS NOW !!!!

Before you leave: In early January 2019, Tahiry decided to no longer share photos on the theme of winter and heavenly moments unloaded on Instagram.

