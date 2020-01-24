advertisement

Joe Biden has been the main Democratic nomination contestant for the presidency since before he entered the race last year, but he has been an unusual type of leader. He is less on the road than his rivals, he speaks to smaller crowds and, perhaps more surprisingly for a politician of his pedigree, he has raised less money than many other candidates, despite some of the more major donors. He did not present any memorable political idea, he is widely disdained on Twitter and, in debates, he often disappeared in the background. Even Saturday Night Live, where the impressions of Democratic candidates were generally excellent, had trouble reading about Biden, first affecting Woody Harrelson (who played him as somber and talkative) and then Jason Sudeikis (who took over his impression of the Obama Administration, playing Biden as backslapping and above). The two impressions make Biden a younger version of himself, a pol who played herringbone, although the character who appeared on the stump this year was – for a presidential candidate, and for Joe Biden, in particular – unusually moderate. Biden’s managers have generally kept him out of the disputed interviews, and, although he has sometimes broken a reporter or challenged a member of the public hostile to a fight, the strategy generally appears to have worked. Biden followed the first nomination contest as if he were wrapped in bubble wrap.

Biden’s passage through Iowa last weekend was to include four events, but an ice storm reduced it to two (disturbing billboards warned commuters not to venture “north of Ames “). Saturday morning he arrived at the first, a candidate forum sponsored by the state teachers’ union, in a Sheraton in West Des Moines, a few minutes late and apologizing that his wife, Jill, professor of longtime English, was unable to join him. Educators had imposed a strict fifteen-minute limit on the speakers (Amy Klobuchar’s microphone was cut off when she passed it), but even within these strict limits, Biden wandered. He spoke with his head down, his eyes mainly on the text prepared before him and his voice was often summed up in a hoarse mumbling, giving an emotionally thick account of the teaching work. Biden described it as work of “anxiety” and “pride” and called it “embarrassment and shame” that the teachers were no more appreciated. “A child brings all the problems he has to school – everything, his hopes, his dreams, and it is not just his talents and aspirations but his fears and anxieties,” he said. “It requires a lot of empathy and understanding on your part and I could add a lot of patience and, I would say, love.”

Biden remembers working as a school bus driver while studying law in the late 1960s. He remembered an eighth grade student who had dropped him off “and the parent was never there”. The well-being of these children depended on the bus driver and the janitor, he said, and on “the passion it takes to do all of this.” As time passed, Biden said he wanted to fully fund a federal special education program and significantly increase funding for schools serving poor students, but these seemed incidental to the speech. A union official presented Biden with a bouquet of yellow roses, the same as the one each of the other candidates had received, and the former vice-president took the opportunity to stroll around, saying, “My special gift for – I shouldn’t say that but I will – when I’m in trouble or really, really want to tell her how much I really love her, it’s a yellow rose. “The teachers gave a long expressive” Awww “and then Biden was gone, replaced by Pete Buttigieg, whose speech was so clearly traced that you could have measured his laps with a reporter.

Biden is a singular character in this field, because his politics is not a question of ideology or program but of emotions. His campaign inevitably comes down to his story or his character – it’s always finally him. Irish critic Fintan O’Toole, in a compelling essay for The New York Review of Books, recently called Biden “the most gothic figure in American politics”, and on the track, the heavy subject of his life comes up often. At Simpson College, Indianola, that afternoon, a warm-up speaker told the story of the first great tragedy in Biden’s life – the death of his first wife and little daughter in a car accident. car, in 1972, just after his election to the Senate. “I didn’t expect to talk about it,” said Biden – he would say versions three times – but he obviously wanted to talk about it, more than student debt or public health care or national security, and that did what he did. “I was in Washington to hire staff and received a phone call from my fire department saying that there had been an accident, that my wife and three children had been pulled away by a tractor-trailer and my wife was dead and my daughter was dead and my two boys were in poor condition. He said it all quickly, actually. “And it’s true, I didn’t want to go to the Senate at the time.” But a group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, sat down with him and discussed it with him, and encouraged him not to give up his office. Biden said, “In retrospect, the decency of the people I worked with on both sides of the aisle saved my reason.” Everything becomes more personal through Biden’s eyes: hand on shoulder, phone call, oval office, Senate chamber, hospital bedside, host’s office late at night. he and Stephen Colbert communicate about the loss. He always tries to make politics small enough that it can be understood as an emotional transaction, in which reconciliation is possible.

Sometimes it works better than others. When the New York Times television series “The Weekly” aired an episode that featured editorial interviews with Democratic candidates, its hottest scene was the meeting, in the Times elevator, between Biden and a security guard named Jacquelyn. “I love you, I love you,” said Jacquelyn, shaking her head gravely. Biden, corresponding to his seriousness, said: “Thank you”, then: “Do you have a camera? Once we’re out, we’ll take one, okay? “The video went viral. It came out of the interview not even among the top four choices of the editorial board. It was not clear what scene – the meeting with the security guard or the inability to influence the leaders of opinion – was the configuration and what was the strike line.

One of the most interesting lines of the primary of 2020 was put forward by the assistants of Bernie Sanders, who long maintained that Sanders was not mainly in competition with Elizabeth Warren, the other progressive in race, but with Biden . Although Sanders’ support biased the young and old in Biden, both campaigns depended on working class voters. The fight between the two older men is not exactly airtight, as shown by Biden’s summer conflicts with Kamala Harris and those of Sanders with Warren, but as the nomination contest reaches its critical phase, the contrast between them is always the most basic of the race. The demands that each candidate makes on working class democrats are different but heavy. Biden requests that they place their trust in him personally, above any political agenda – in his opinion, in good faith, in the meaning of his story with Barack Obama. But Sanders makes an even more ambitious request in some respects: that they believe in the transformative power of politics itself.

