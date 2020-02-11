advertisement

After a disappointing fourth place finish in Iowa, Joe Biden is struggling in New Hampshire. He is tied for third place in the state, ten points behind Pete Buttigieg and nearly twenty points behind the leader, Bernie Sanders. Among the best candidates in the race, Biden has the least money. The Times reported on Friday that its campaign had reshuffled its leadership, in part due to “internal generational tensions.” On Saturday, in the stands of the McIntyre-Shaheen dinner, a showcase for the first season organized by the Democratic Party of New Hampshire, Biden had one of the smallest contingents of supporters. Bert Weiss, a moderate democrat who supports Amy Klobuchar, said to me, “I like Joe Biden. But I think he is vulnerable. “

The New Hampshire primary has traditionally reduced the field to a moderate favorite and a progressive insurgent. Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton here in 2016, remains the anti-settlement candidate. Biden, with strong name recognition, a long curriculum vitae and close ties to Party leadership, has always been the candidate most likely to emerge as the presumed candidate in 2020. Instead, about one third of New Hampshire’s likely voters remain undecided. For many of the State party’s most active members, the absence of a clear alternative to Sanders, an independent in the Senate and a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, is deeply disturbing. “Everyone says the same thing,” Joe Keefe, who chaired the New Hampshire Democratic Party in the mid-90s, told me. “Someone has to beat Bernie first before beating Donald.”

Biden held a rally for the vote on Sunday in a wood-paneled ballroom at Ashworth by the Sea, a seaside hotel in Hampton. Biden wore a navy blazer with shiny brass buttons over a seersucker shirt and blue pants. It has been clear from the start of the campaign that he is somewhat uncertain in front of a crowd. What is surprising is that it has not improved. For long periods, he spoke to the surrogates gathered behind him – in Hampton, there were half a dozen “firefighters for Biden” – rather than the public. He often delivers his latest thoughts in a way that feels like a transition to a new idea. When the crowd records an emotional response, he sometimes objects: “No, I’m serious!” When he laughs, he shouts, “I’m not kidding!”

In Hampton, he spoke about the Violence Against Women Act. The measure, which Biden introduced as a senator in 1990 and which Bill Clinton promulgated four years later, has contributed to a 64% reduction in domestic abuse in the United States. But, after nine months on the campaign trail, Biden still hasn’t found a way to communicate its importance. “Do you all know what the term” rule of thumb “means?” He asked the crowd. This expression originates in English common law, he said, when “your wife was a piece of furniture, a personal good. Like a dog. Like a cow. Just like pigs. Just like farm animals. For real. And you could punish your wife. But so many women died at the hands of their husbands while beating them that English common law at the end of the thirteen hundreds – thirteen ninety, I don’t know the exact year, thirteen ninety, or something like that – changed the law, and he said, “You can no longer beat your wife with a rod thicker than the circumference of your thumb.” But you could beat it, as long as the stem was no thicker than the circumference of your thumb. We have a serious cultural problem, but we can change it. That’s why I drafted the legislation. “

A number of Biden supporters predicted that he would not do well in primary school on Tuesday. At an event in Biden on Saturday, Wilbur Glahn, a prominent Manchester-based litigant, told me that Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as senators from neighboring states, were “a huge step ahead.” Ned Helms, another former state party president, reminded me that the New Hampshire results would not reflect Biden’s ability to attract voters of color. “We have to go to Nevada, where we finally have a large Latin American population,” said Helms. “And then we go down to South Carolina, with an African-American population.”

The most common argument for Biden was that he was in the best position to beat Donald Trump. “I just don’t want to see Trump come back,” said Eric Small, a retired administrator from the town of Seabrook. “I think Biden is a moderate and Bernie and Warren are not going to get it. They are too socialist. “But, in New Hampshire, Biden seems unable to outwit even the less established moderate candidates. Buttigieg seems entirely out of reach; a Boston Globe / Suffolk University poll published on Sunday showed that Klobuchar could also have overtaken Biden. moment will the feeling of inevitability finally go away? Martha Fuller Clark, State Senator and Vice President of the State Party, told me that Biden “must show very strong support here in New Hampshire. I don’t think he should win in New Hampshire, but I think he has to, you know, fix the injury he received in Iowa. “

The argument for Biden, Joe Keefe, the former president of the state party, said that “we need a candidate who can attract independent voters, and even attract a small percentage of Republican voters who are simply repelled by this rancid presidency ”. But it’s not at all obvious that Biden has the ability to seal their support. Jay McCarthy, who is self-employed in the manufacturing industry, attended the event in Hampton. He wore a green flannel shirt over a brown turtleneck, and his salt and pepper hair was straightened with gel. He was a Democrat in his youth, but changed sides when Reagan ran for president. Health care is a major problem for him. “The best thing that ever happened to me was being 65 – Medicare,” he said.

During the 2016 primary, McCarthy voted for Jeb Bush. “I was not at all for Trump,” he said. “I was more of a traditionalist, and he was too crazy.” But in the general election, he went with Trump. His taxes have increased under the current administration, but he doesn’t mind. “I’m lucky,” said McCarthy. “I think it helps low-income people.” He also thought that Trump’s promises “to drain the swamp were just another piece of bullshit, but he actually tried to do it.” And the economy, he said, is booming: “i” m in building materials. It hasn’t been as good in a long time. McCarthy dislikes Trump’s “bitter tweets” and has allowed Biden to be “the saneest of minds” among current Democrats. But, he said, “I’m going to vote for Trump. He has accomplished a great deal. “

