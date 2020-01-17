advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday he wanted to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – the legal shield that protects technology nations like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube from being accused of what their users post. Biden also criticized Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in what is now everyday life for democratic politicians and called him a “real problem”.

“Section 230 should be revoked, should be revoked immediately, number one. For Zuckerberg and other platforms, ”said Biden in an interview with the New York Times editorial team.

Section 230 dates from 1996 – the early Internet era. Before it came into effect, “there was an interpretation of the rules that if you had editorial control over the content, you would be more liable for it,” Jeff Kosseff, law professor at the US Naval Academy and author of “The Twenty-Time” , Six words that created the Internet, ”said TheWrap last summer.

According to Kosseff, lawmakers passed Section 230 to give websites “respite” to moderate content, rather than being afraid to be sued for complaint.

If section 230 has been stripped, as Biden hopes, the result is simple. “Facebook can be held responsible for information published on its platform,” said Matt Bilinsky, a Los Angeles lawyer who deals with technology and the media.

The Times followed Biden’s stance and called Section 230 a “fairly basic law” of the Internet. Biden doubled and alluded to his policy against checking political advertisements.

“That’s right. Exactly right. And it should be revoked,” said Biden. “It should be revoked because [Facebook] is not just an internet company. It spreads lies that they know are wrong, and we do should set standards, much like Europeans do with privacy. You still have editors. I sit with them. No joke. There’s no editorial impact on Facebook at all. None. None at all. It’s irresponsible totally irresponsible. “

Biden added that he was “never a fan of Facebook” or Zuckerberg.

The former vice president may not be a fan of Facebook, but his campaign still uses it for advertising. His Facebook page has spent around $ 957,000 on advertising in the past three months, placing him in the top 15 for political advertisers on Facebook.

Biden is one of several Democrats who recently ripped Facebook. On Thursday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi blew up Facebook because of its political advertising policy and described the company as “shameful”. Senator Elizabeth Warren also campaigned against Facebook during her campaign and demanded that it be dissolved.

