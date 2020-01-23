advertisement

Chill, “Doctor Who” fans, drink a cup of tea: We have traveled into the future and can tell you that Jodie Whittaker is returning for a third season of the legendary British science fiction series.

OK, so EW really did the heavy lifting on this one.

“Yes, I’m doing another season,” Whittaker told the magazine. “This may be massive exclusivity, which I shouldn’t really say, but it is not helpful for me to say (” I don’t know “) because it would be a massive lie!”

advertisement

On behalf of all entertainment reporters, we (or in this case EW) will take the “massive exclusive” about the massive lies, thanks.

Also read: “Doctor Who” Season 12 gets Premiere Date – watch trailer here (video)

“I absolutely adore it,” continued the extraterrestrial Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, or at least the actress currently occupying the role (and the TARDIS). “At some point these shoes will be passed on, but not yet. I cling to them!”

Read more from Whittaker’s conversation with the former Entertainment Weekly, which is now called EW and appears monthly.

Whittaker is the 13th doctor. The BBC drama started in 1963, 19 years before Whittaker’s birth.

For us Yanks, “Doctor Who” is currently broadcasting Sunday evening on BBC America.

‘Doctor Who’: All 13 Regenerations, From William Hartnell to Peter Capaldi (Videos)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQHC7a9JEQQ (/ embed) At the Christmas special “Doctor Who” 2017, Peter Capaldi discontinued his sonic screwdriver so that Jodie Whittaker could become the lord in the popular science fiction series for the 13th time. Here are our tips for the best and worst farewell the doctor gave.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVEY5AL5zzk (/ embed) 13. David Tennant as 10th Doctor in “The End of Time” • Matt Smith’s tenure as Doctor got off to a rocky start as David Tennant ended his run as one of the most popular doctors of all time and howled loudly, “I don’t want to go!” Tennant’s last “Who” story was that the doctor treated regeneration like a permanent death, only to jump around carelessly once he changed to the eleventh doctor. Combine that with a new showrunner who has reworked the show and you have a very dissonant jump from one era of “Doctor Who” to the next.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_OT2obe710 (/ embed) 12. Colin Baker as sixth doctor in “Time and the Rani” • Unlike the other doctors, Colin Baker left “Who” between seasons and forced a spontaneous regeneration in 1987, in which Sylvester McCoy had to wear a wig that imitated Baker’s curly curls for the regeneration scene.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKRa06hP6vc (/ embed) 11. Sylvester McCoy as the seventh doctor in the television film “Doctor Who” • In Fox’s slandered attempt to resuscitate “Doctor Who” in the 1990s, McCoy died in an emergency room of a gruesome death – complete with creepy noises – before regenerating into Paul McGann’s “Eighth Doctor”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjIZPl3ABXo (/ embed) 10. Patrick Troughton as second doctor in “The War Games” • In return for saving some enslaved human soldiers, the doctor surrenders to his contemporaries to be brought to justice for the theft of his time-traveling TARDIS. As a punishment, the doctor is forced to regenerate in a rather stupid sequence in which he talks about the possible new bodies in which he may have to live.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3w-BHsXt4I (/ embed) 9. Tom Baker as fourth doctor in “Logopolis” • The most iconic doctor who ever ended his run after falling off a crane while fighting with his archenemy, the master. Although the effects of the doctor’s transformation into his young fifth incarnation look strange by today’s standards, this episode gave Baker some nice last words: “It’s the end … but the moment has been prepared.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmXoHKzp4Lc (/ embed) 8. William Hartnell as the first doctor in “The Tenth Planet” • This regeneration may be a simple white flash that swaps Hartnell’s face with that of Patrick Troughton, but don’t make a mistake: this is an important moment in the history of “Doctor Who” as it defines the concept of regeneration that “Doctor Who” enabled. last over 50 years.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDYSiERa50s (/ embed) 7. John Hurt as a war doctor in “Doctor’s Day” • The late, great John Hurt made a short but unforgettable impression on the story of “Doctor Who” in the series’ 50th anniversary special, when he played a doctor who did such unspeakable things that later incarnations made him unworthy of his name , But Hurt’s Doctor found relief before he peacefully let go of his form … but not before joking about the massive ears of his next incarnation.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snl6LqFrr1A (/ embed) 6. Jon Pertwee as third doctor in “Planet of the Spiders” • Pertwee’s doctor was known to offer compassion and wise advice to his companions. This generous spirit continued to the end as he used his last words to comfort a tearful Sarah Jane Smith.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylI5ZrmkkOM (/ embed) 5. Paul McGann as the eighth doctor in “The Night of the Doctor” • After Fox refused to revive Doctor Who when McGann’s television film was shown in the United States, the eighth doctor’s adventures were largely limited to radio series. But in 2013, McGann returned to a mini-episode prologue for the 50th anniversary special, and his performance and regeneration were so excellent that Whovians asked the BBC to involve McGann in a spin-off.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qa3NM9Jhkn0 (/ embed) 4. Christopher Eccleston as ninth doctor in “The Parting of the Ways” After a new generation of viewers greeted the show’s return in 2005, Christopher Eccleston had to teach them to adopt a new Time Lord. Eccleston understood it and simply explained the regeneration as he finished the ninth doctor’s journey of self-forgiveness.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJqsPBWbtjk (/ embed) 3. Peter Capaldi as 12th doctor in “Twice a long time ago” • If you thought Peter Capaldi’s exit would be overshadowed by the excitement of the fans to see the entrance not only of the 13th Time Lord but of the very first doctor in “Twice Upon A Time”, you were absolutely wrong. Although we were thrilled to see Jodie Whittaker’s first appearance at the end of the 2017 Christmas special, it was Capaldi’s emotional speech at the end of an episode in which David Bradley was the first doctor to really steal the show.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvAenK95PfQ (/ embed) 2. Peter Davison as fifth doctor in “The Caves of Androzani” For many hardcore Whovians, 1984’s “The Caves of Androzani” is the greatest “Who” episode ever. After the doctor’s curiosity lands him on a planet full of knives and villains, he barely manages to escape with his companion Peri. Both are poisoned, but he gives Peri the antidote, leading to a dramatic regeneration in which the Fifth Doctor sees the visions of all his friends … and a mocking master.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4F84WapAH7M (/ embed) 1. Matt Smith as 11th Doctor in “The Time of the Doctor” It was difficult for us to decide whether to put this or “Androzani” at the top, but Smith’s farewell speech was the deciding factor. With Murray Gold’s beautiful score in the background, The 11th Doctor combines regeneration with human experience and says goodbye to Clara and the fans before Amy Pond returns to her Raggedy Man to say goodbye one last time.

Previous slide

Next slide

Where does Capaldi’s farewell belong to these classic “Doctor Who” finals?

At the Christmas special “Doctor Who” 2017, Peter Capaldi sold his sonic screwdriver so that Jodie Whittaker could become the lord in the popular science fiction series for the 13th time. Here are our tips for the best and worst farewell the doctor gave.

advertisement