A Leicestershire demolition company that worked to bring down the overflight of Belgrave announced a number of layoffs.

AR Demolition helped topple the city overflight and the British Union Shoe Machinery factory, which was once nearby.

He also demolished the five-story car park, bus station and connecting bridge to the Broadmarsh shopping center in Nottingham, and played a role in the layout of the ticket hall at King’s Cross station, valued at 500 million pounds, which opened in 2012.

The Carlton-based company near Market Bosworth said 10 jobs were lost out of 91 people.

Owner Richard Dolman said the jobs were cut because he had to focus on his Midland and South markets.

Most of those affected, he said, were “long distance employees” who lived miles from his base.

AR lost more than one million pounds in 2017, but he was now said to be in “good health”.

He founded the company in 2007.

Dropping the Belgrave Flyover was a huge job for AR Demolition

(Image: Mike Sewell)

After a period of restructuring in 2017 – when turnover fell from almost £ 16 million to less than £ 13 million and recorded pre-tax losses of £ 1.4 million – the accounts for 2018, published last summer, showed that it had the “best performance year” in its history.

They said turnover increased by more than a quarter to £ 15.8 million and pre-tax profits were £ 832,000.

The accounts indicated that the outlook looked “very positive” and AR has made significant investments in new factories and machinery.

Announcing the reductions, Dolman said, “The business decisions that affect valued employees are never easy, but we work in a highly competitive industry where tough decisions are sometimes necessary.

“The driving force behind this decision was based on a focus on our Midland market.

“As such, seven of the employees we had to abandon were long-distance employees residing far from our Leicestershire head office.

“The logistical challenges posed by their involvement in projects made their continued employment with us no longer viable.

“The majority of our contracts are won in the Midlands and the southern part of the United Kingdom.

Richard Dolman is Managing Director of AR Demolition, a family business

“Therefore, the significant logistical challenges and the road mileage incurred as a result of their employment did not meet our objectives – to provide a sustainable model, as well as a dynamic and efficient demolition offer based in the Midlands.

“The other three employees held administrative positions at our head office in Carlton and, unfortunately, we could no longer justify their employment given our reduced staff.

“Despite these layoffs, our activity remains in good health.

“Our order book for 2020 is filling up quickly, with more than 4 million pounds of work already secured.”

He said: “Our projection of annual profits and turnover remains stable.

AR Demolition brought down Moorlands Stadium in Derby

“Indeed, we continue to invest heavily in the business, believing that our industry is evolving and that innovative and sustainable demolition services have an important – and growing – role to play in the UK construction industry.

“Our sister company, AR Aggregates, recently invested £ 800,000 in two new state-of-the-art German crushing and screening plants, used to recycle aggregates from our urban quarry in the heart of Leicester.

“We have just taken delivery of a new transport trailer worth £ 140,000, we have a new fleet of company vehicles and we are in talks with manufacturers to complete our fleet of demolition platforms from point.

“We are fortunate to be able to refuse contracts that do not correspond to our business model and we look to the future of AR Demolition and AR Aggregates with great confidence.”

.

