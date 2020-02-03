advertisement

February 3, 2020: Nicolas Dreyfus has been appointed CEO of frame, According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the fashion manager, who was previously The Kooples’ global CEO, will take over the helm of the Los Angeles-based company on March 1. He reports to creative directors Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson, who founded the brand in 2012.

Big moves in January

January 29, 2020: Tom’s shoes Has appointed Magnus Wedhammar as the new CEO. The managing director previously served as Vice President and General Manager at Sanuk for three years until he left the label in December. Previously, he was Vice President of Product at Sperry and worked at Converse for a decade.

January 28, 2020: J.Crew has a new leader. Former secret executive from Victoria Jan Singer has been appointed CEO of the specialty clothing and accessories retailer, and has overseen its flagship brand and J.Crew Factory outlets from February 2. The new boss joins the company after more than a year of searching for the departure of longtime boss Mickey Drexler in 2017 and his successor Jim Brett, who was only 16 months in the job.

January 17, 2020: Geox promoted CFO Livio Libralesso to the CEO. He joined the company in 2001 and held various functions, including as an administrative and financial director and as the company’s managing director. Libralesso succeeds Matteo Mascazzini, who was CEO for two years.

January 16, 2020: One year later Payless ShoeSource He has filed for second bankruptcy and has announced that he will cease operations in North America. The retailer is leaving Chapter 11 with new management. Appointed Payless Jared Margolis, who previously served as CEO of CAA-GBG, a joint venture between the Global Brands Group and the Creative Artists Agency. The Payless Latin America division, which the company chose after going bankrupt in 2019, is currently the largest division and is now managed by the CEO Justo Fuentesthe company announced today. Fuentes was previously President of BATA Latin America.

January 13, 2020: Iain Nairn became president of Hudson’s Bay Co.and reports directly to CEO Helena Foulkes. The retail salesman was most recently CEO of the Swedish design and stationery company kikki.K and previously held senior positions at the Australian department store chain David Jones, the Country Road Group and the Witchery Group.

