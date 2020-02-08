advertisement

A job seeker was stunned after being asked to apply for cleaning jobs instead of volunteering in a kitchen to gain experience.

Sarah Duffin, 34, says the shocking advice is hampering her ambitions to work in the restaurant business after spending years trapped since leaving school without qualifications.

advertisement

She says she is forced to attend employability sessions when she could volunteer in a kitchen to gain experience in the dream job she chose.

Instead of allowing Sarah to start a position at the St Margaret visitor center in Longhill as a volunteer kitchen assistant, she says that Standguide, a recruiting and training company mandated by the Department of Labor and Pensions, rather tell him to apply for cleaning jobs.

If she does not comply with attending sessions and applying for jobs, her benefits will be penalized, reports HullLive.

“I am really angry with the whole situation I find myself in because I set up volunteering as a catering assistant, but the Jobcentre and Standguide will not take their books from me to go out and do it”, said Miss Duffin.

“This means that I have to go to appointments with them to apply for jobs rather than volunteering in order to get into catering, and without attending the appointments, I will be penalized.

“I feel so much anxiety about the threat of a sanction and I just feel worthless and I don’t want to be here anymore.

“It is so embarrassing to have been out of work all my life and I feel like I am looked down upon and treated like an asshole because I don’t have a job, even if I really try.

Sarah Duffin feels suicidal

“I was made to feel like a skivvy and worthless and I was told to apply for cleaning jobs as if that was all I was worth, even if I have restaurant skills.

“I am p *** ed off, really weak, have been left without self-esteem and I feel suicidal with it all.

“I look for work every day and this week I applied for 58 jobs in three days, so I’m really trying. I have to spend my benefit money on bus costs for each trip to the library to apply for the job and don’t get a penny.

“I want to find a job and pay taxes but the system stops me.”

Miss Duffin receives £ 146 bi-weekly on benefits and previously told Hull Live that she was unable to obtain employment due to her age.

She said that when she was younger she took courses to try to acquire skills, but recently could not take any courses to improve her job prospects.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Despite being a candidate for hundreds of jobs, Miss Duffin found herself with numerous unanswered applications, or was turned down after passing interviews.

To try to find a job, Miss Duffin volunteered for education classes in various establishments, but these were mainly aimed at 16-24 year olds and could not find a place.

Sarah could never find a job

The situation at home is also difficult for Miss Duffin, who has never been able to secure her own place and independence due to her finances. She currently lives with her 63-year-old mother who looks after her 34-year-old brother, who is disabled and has cancer.

What the Ministry of Labor and Pensions says

The Department of Labor and Pensions has confirmed that Miss Duffin will no longer have to work with Standguide and will be able to attend her volunteer internship as a catering assistant as scheduled.

He is also studying Miss Duffin’s experience with Standguide.

A spokesperson for the organization said, “Sarah met with her work coach to discuss her situation, and it was agreed that she could continue her volunteer work as a catering assistant.

“We are concerned about Sarah’s experience with Standguide and are reviewing it.”

.

advertisement