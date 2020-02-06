advertisement

Are your palms still as sweaty as ever?

Do you really not want a bottle of water, or do you have an outdated idea that accepting the bottle and getting hydration if necessary would make you weak?

Why is the CV you just gave me so wet? I mean, I know why, but still, why?

advertisement

Can you tell me a little bit about yourself? In the most concise but relevant way possible, please? I’m not Robert Caro, and I barely take notes on your time in any type of Alphabet business. I guess I’ll have to search it on Google.

Have you read “The Power Broker”? Because I did it. It’s understood? What are your salary requirements as well?

If you are so “proficient” in Microsoft Word, then why is this resume formatted as a take-out menu from this restaurant which, I know, gave me food poisoning but I can’t somehow stop ? I don’t know what they imitate crab with, but it’s for sure. Man, I’m hungry.

Can you say I’m thinking about food right now? Normally in cartoons it only takes a few seconds for one character to realize that the other sees his head like a gigantic turkey leg, so I should really try to keep my mind on something else. Oh that’s right. You. What is your greatest weakness? And if it’s not clammy and under-qualified, woof.

Are you comfortable with an office dog? We don’t have one, but I couldn’t think of anything else to ask. In addition, I like dogs. It would be so great if there was one running around there – I bet it would bark at Brad all the time. God, I hate this guy. Always telling me to go back to work. Why would I want to do this? We don’t even have an office dog.

Why do you want to work for our company? I think it’s probably just money, but I could use an encouraging speech to waste the best days of my life working here when I could read “Working”, by my man Bobby C., in a outdoor cafe while thinking about the bureaucrat I go to the biography next.

If we hire you, you’re not going to decorate your office with these big-headed Funko dolls with bulging eyes that always make me look like they’re looking at me and they don’t like what they see, no? Really, any plans related to the doll you have, I ask to know right now. It’s bad enough that Brad is looking over my shoulder all day.

Do you have any questions for me? Sorry, buddy, but it’s time to show me. I’m about to take your breath away with captivating responses detailing how I got started in this business in an internship that I got because I lied about the fact that Morgan Stanley was my uncle and, even if nobody believed me, the recruiter felt bad enough for me to give me the concert. I’m also going to tell you about some exciting plans I have to charge the company for an office that I will end up putting a chair in front of in a week.

Where do you see yourself in five minutes? Because it’s really not that far away – I’m going to have to risk ordering lunch, so I don’t run into you on the street.

Would you consider wearing a pair of trendy gloves? Not only could they absorb your sweat, but they could make you more memorable – the right way. Well, a better way.

How can I avoid interviewing someone else today? Don’t let me down, Krab Bowlz, please –

Were my palms still as moist? Oops.

.

advertisement