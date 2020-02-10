advertisement

Who is laughing now Joaquin Phoenix was awarded Best Actor at the Oscars for Joker.

The 45-year-old was nominated for four Academy Awards during his career: one for each leading role in Joker, The Master and Walk the Line, and one for his supporting role in Gladiator.

However, it was his performance as the clown Prince of Crime that won him the grand prize and made him the second actor to take home an Oscar for portraying the comic book villain after Heath Ledger’s posthumous victory for The Dark Knight.

The dirty genesis of Todd Phillips was a huge success: the first multi-billion dollar, critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning film. In addition to Phoenix, Hildur Guðnadóttir also won an Oscar for the best original score.

The Oscar win follows an almost flawless season, in which the BAFTA, the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice Award and the SAG Award are presented in addition to the golden gong of the evening.

Though he was the clear favorite for the win, Phoenix Adam Driver was the biggest competitor, who was repeatedly nominated for his breathtaking performance in Netflix’s “Marriage Story”.

During his SAG acceptance speech, Phoenix said to Driver: “I have been watching you in the past few years and you have shown these beautiful, nuanced, incredible, profound performances. I am so moved by you and you were devastating in this film, you should be here his. “

Also in the “Best Actor” category were Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Fame”, Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes”.

Phoenix called on the BAFTAs because they did not recognize a single person of the color and said in his acceptance speech:

I think we’re sending a very clear message to people with colors who don’t welcome you here. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we benefit from.

I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although we do it ourselves every year. I think that people only want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work.

This is not a self-righteous judgment because I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem. I haven’t done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I’m working on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just having multicultural sets.

He went on to say that it is “the obligation of the people who have created and maintained a system of oppression and who have benefited from being the one who dismantles it.” So that’s up to us.

UNILAD described Joker as “a shocking, provocative, extremely beautiful vision of a cruel world that was set on fire” and as our film of 2019.

