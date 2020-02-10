advertisement

Phoenix is ​​now the second artist to win an Oscar for playing the Batman villain in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” after Heath Ledger.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Todd Phillips’ “Joker”. The revisionist comic drama Phoenix plays as Arthur Fleck, a social outcast whose shattered dreams of being a successful stand-up comedian lead him on a dark path to the infamous Batman villain. After Heath Ledger, who won the Best Supporting Actor award in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” his Oscar is the second artist to win an Oscar for playing the joker. “Joker” received a total of 11 Oscar nominations. With Best Film and Best Director, it is the most nominated film at the 92nd Academy Awards. With the victory of Phoenix two statuettes were awarded: The joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for the best original score.

Phoenix was ranked by far as the leader for the best actor this year. As soon as “Joker” premiered at the Venice Film Festival (where it won the Golden Lion), many Oscar experts thought Phoenix was the one to beat. The actor dominated the Oscar season with a clear penalty and won the Best Actor trophies from the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critic’s Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. In addition to his victories, Phoenix made headlines for his industry-wide acceptance speeches in which he proclaimed Hollywood for its lack of inclusiveness.

advertisement

connected

connected

“I feel conflicted because so many of my colleagues who deserve it don’t have the same privilege,” said Phoenix as he accepted his BAFTA. “I think we are sending a very clear message to people with colors that you do not welcome here. I think that is the message that we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and on a way that we benefit. “

Phoenix continued, “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although we do it ourselves every year. I think people just want to be recognized, valued, and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous judgment, since I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem. I haven’t done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I’m working on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just to have multicultural sets. “

Phoenix was just as successful at the Golden Globes 2020 and at the same time accepted his trophy as the best actor in a leading role in a feature film. The actor used his time on the podium to admit that working with Hollywood and calling him because he had brought private jets to Palm Springs was an eyesore for him.

The Oscar for “Joker” from Phoenix emerged from three nominations for the 2013 Oscar for Best Actor for “The Master”, Best Actor for “Walk the Line” in 2006 and Best Supporting Actor for “Gladiator” in 2001 plays a leading role in the new film by Mike Mills, director of “20th Century Women”. The project is supported by A24. Another option is a “Joker” sequel, but would Phoenix really want to play the part that brought him the Oscar again? The actor keeps the door open for now.

At the Globes last month behind the scenes, Phoenix urged the idea of ​​continuing “Joker” to make money. “I don’t think I’ve ever done too many predictable things,” he said. “So when (a sequel to Joker) shows up, it’s not because Todd or I follow a set of rules. It’s because we feel inspired to explore the character more thoroughly. That would be the only reason for me to do it to do. “

“Joker” was released by Warner Bros. in early October and grossed $ 96 million in the US on the first weekend before heading for a $ 333 million domestic train and a dazzling global gross of $ 1.06 billion departed. With these numbers, “Joker” is the film with the highest R-rating in history (without considering inflation) and the most profitable comic film ever made. The film’s popularity among viewers broke out in some film critics’ concern that “Joker” could lead to violence among some viewers. Phoenix told IndieWire in the fall that all the gray areas in the film’s script had convinced him to play in a comic book film. The actor hesitated for a long time to join a comic book tent and even passed Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” a few years ago.

“I couldn’t find an answer,” said Phoenix. “So I felt like I had to do it. I felt overwhelmed and scared. When I’m scared of something, I usually feel like I have to go to it. I had so many mixed feelings about the character. And I like it. I don’t think we have enough of it in films, especially in a superhero genre film. I hate the idea of ​​labeling something just because I don’t really know the genres. “

Click here for the full list of Oscars 2020 winners.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement