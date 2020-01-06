advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​widely considered a lockout to receive an Oscar nomination for his appearance in Todd Phillips’ comic drama this month.

Joaquin Phoenix has now won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Feature Film – thanks to his critically acclaimed achievement in Todd Phillips’ revisionist comic book film, ‘Joker’. Believe it or not, the Golden Globe win is Phoenix’s first major Best Actor win of the 2019-20 award season outside of smaller critics. The majority of Forerunner’s Best Actor Awards this season have been awarded to Adam Drivers from “The Marriage Story” or Adam Sandler from “Uncut Gems.” Phoenix was awarded to Drivers in “The Marriage Story” for the Golden Globe Awards, Christian Bale in “Ford nominated by Ferrari, Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes and Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory.

Phoenix Victory for “Joker” gives the actor his second Golden Globe Award after 2006 in a motion picture comedy or musical by an actor at home for best performance under “Walk the Line” in which he played Johnny Cash. Phoenix has received additional Golden Globe nominations for his achievements: “Gladiator”, “The Master”, “You” and “Inherent Vice”.

Since “Joker” debuted at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 (where he took home the prestigious Golden Lion), Joaquin Phoenix has been widely barred from receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Phoenix’s biggest competition in the Golden Globe were drivers, and the two men can be expected in a heated Oscar race next month. Driver and Phoenix once again compete against each other at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the “Best Actor” categories.

“Joker” plays Phoenix as the clown Arthur Fleck, whose oppressed life takes a turn when his violent side sets him on the path to becoming the infamous Gotham City villain. The film opened in the US for $ 96 million on its way to a domestic stretch of $ 333 million and a jaw-dropping global gross of $ 1.06 billion. These numbers make “Joker” the highest sales R-rated film in history (not adjusted for inflation) and the most profitable comic film ever.

The film’s popularity with audiences raised early concerns from some film critics that “joker” could lead to violence among some viewers. Other complaints against “Joker” accused the film of sympathizing with its murderous main character. Phoenix told IndieWire in the fall that all of the gray areas in the script convinced him to play in a comic film. The actor was hesitant to combine a comic book tentpole for a long time and even passed it on for several years before Marvel’s “Doctor Strange”.

“I couldn’t find an answer,” said Phoenix. “So I felt like I had to do it. I felt overwhelmed and scared. When I’m scared of something, I usually feel like I have to go to it. I had so many mixed feelings about the character. And I like it. I don’t think we have enough of it in films, especially in a superhero genre film. I hate the idea of ​​labeling something just because I don’t really know the genre. “

Previous winners of the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a drama feature film included Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour”, Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea” and Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Revenant”. All of these winners subsequently won the Oscar for Best Actor. This is a good sign of Phoenix’s Oscar chances. Repeat Globe-to-Oscar winners are: Eddie Redmayne in “The Theory of Everything”, Daniel Day-Lewis for “Lincoln” and Colin Firth for “The King’s Speech.” The only time in the past decade where the golden globe winner for best actor in a drama motion picture was not the best actor Oscar in George Clooney have won “The Descendants”. Clooney was nominated for an Oscar, but the Oscar for Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”, who won Golden Globe as the best actor, lost in the Musical / Comedy category.

It should be emphasized that the HFPA voters are not members of the Academy, which means that there is no overlap between the voting organs that decide on the Golden Globe winners and the Oscar winners. Winning Phoenix Best Actor is a big boost to his visibility as a serious Oscar nominee (especially given the track record of the previous Globe Oscar winner to go and win), but his Oscar chances will be set better this month by one whether or not he can win the SAG Award. The current branch is the largest in the academy and has many overlaps with the academy.

