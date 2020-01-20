advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix continues his award ceremony for Joker. In his humility, however, he thanked his predecessor, the clown Prince of Crime: Heath Ledger.

In 2009 Ledger was posthumously recognized as the best supporting actor for his outstanding role in The Dark Knight. For many, it’s considered the best villain performance of the 21st century, if not all the time.

advertisement

The Batman enemy has long been associated with respected actors, from Jack Nicholson to Mark Hamill. Phoenix’s interpretation of Todd Phillips’ Joker has generated similar enthusiasm around the world, but he hasn’t forgotten that the brilliant actor who paved the way for comic book characters was awarded prizes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YDpW-XSuoI (/ embed)

Phoenix is ​​almost guaranteed to be the best actor at the upcoming Academy Awards, with a number of victories at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards and now the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).

During his acceptance speech at the ceremony last night, January 19, Phoenix said:

I’m on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger, so thank you and good night.

Previously, the 45-year-old turned to his candidates and celebrated their talents individually. He praised Rocketman’s Taron Egerton and said he was “so beautiful in this film and I’m happy for you and can’t wait to see what else you do”.

He also announced Marriage Story’s Adam Driver, arguably his biggest pre-Oscars competition. Phoenix said, “I’ve been watching you in the past few years and you’ve shown these beautiful, nuanced, incredibly deep performances. I’m so moved by you and you were devastating in this film you should be here.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, got a particularly touching nod when Phoenix said:

When I go to foreplay I get the last call back and there would always be two other guys I was against and we would always lose to that one child. No actor would ever say his name because it was too much, but any casting director would whisper, “It’s Leonardo.”

Leo, you’ve been an inspiration to me and so many other people for 25 years. Thanks alot.

He also took the time to praise Christian Bale at Le Mans 66 (Ford vs. Ferrari) and said, “Christian, you are committed to your roles in a way I could only dream of. You will never perform poorly. It is annoying. I wish you’d suck only once. It would be great. “

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th.

advertisement