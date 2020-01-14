advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the headlines for his award-winning performance joker, In a rare interview, he recently took some time to talk about his brother River’s death.

River Phoenix – best known for his roles in “Stand By Me” and “My Own Private Idaho” – died in October 1993 of a drug overdose after a night in The Viper Room in West Hollywood. Joaquin, who was with his brother the same evening, was only 19 at the time.

The 45-year-old Joaquin and the Phoenix family have long hesitated to talk about the death of the deceased actor. However, in a confidential interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 minutes, they opened up.

Watch a clip from the 60 minute interview below:

While on the show on Sunday, January 12, Joaquin talked about the immediate aftermath of River’s death when he and his family experienced the full extent of the actor’s fame.

We were so far from the entertainment world. We haven’t seen any entertainment shows. We didn’t have any entertainment magazines in our house. You know, River was a really great actor and film star and we didn’t really know it.

The Joker and Walk The Line actor said that increased media attention in the months after River’s death stood in the way of mourning his death.

At the time when you are most vulnerable, helicopters fly over your country and there are people trying to sneak up on your country. Of course, it felt like it was hindering the grieving process.

More than 25 years later, the family is still going through the grieving process. Joaquin’s mother’s heart said it was happening out of nowhere. You know, I’m driving and suddenly I will feel it. And I just salute it.

For Joaquin there is a connection to River in “practically every film” that he made. “And I think we have all felt his presence and leadership in our lives in many ways,” he said.

The Oscar-nominated star remembered a defining moment of his film youth and spoke about a film that River had recommended to him: Raging Bull.

I think it just … woke me up. And I could suddenly see it through his eyes. In Raging Bull, [Robert] De Niro meets a girl between a chain link fence. And he shakes her little finger and it’s like this beautiful little detail, it’s this wonderful moment. And I think in a way that’s what I’m always looking for.

What are the options? What can we say? Our experience, the human experience at this moment.

