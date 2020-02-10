advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​no stranger to actor accolades this awards season, but he has used every speech to call out some of his causes and activism every step of the way.

The Oscars of last night were no different, Phoenix having spent much of his speech talking about veganism and the dairy industry. Describing how cows are artificially inseminated and how their milk is harvested, Phoenix really seemed overwhelmed with emotion as he spoke seriously.

While he was speaking, Phoenix grabbed his Oscar for best actor and talked about the privilege of his professions, which means he can use his voice to advocate for such causes. “I think the greatest gift he has given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voices for the voiceless,” said Phoenix.

“I think if we are talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or aboriginal rights or animal rights, we are talking about fighting injustice – we are talking about fighting the belief that a nation, race, sex or species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity. “

The speech was crowned by Phoenix citing a song written by his brother River, who died at the age of 23 in 1993. Joaquin was 19 years old at the time of River’s death.

Here is his speech in full.

Joaquin Phoenix: “This is when we are at our best – when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we we educate each other when we guide each other towards redemption. “https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z9bymMr5bR

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

