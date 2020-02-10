advertisement

When an emotional Joaquin Phoenix received the Joker Oscar, he took a moment to pay tribute to his late brother River.

It was generally predicted that the actor would take the Oscar home after repeatedly winning at BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and other ceremonies.

However, each award brought strong speeches – and his Oscar acceptance was no different. He highlighted “the fight against injustice” and quoted a poem his brother wrote as a teenager.

You can see the full speech from Phoenix in the video below:

River – best known for his roles in “Stand By Me” and “My Own Private Idaho” – died of a drug overdose in October 1993 after spending a night in The Viper Room in West Hollywood. Joaquin, who was with his brother the same evening, was only 19 at the time.

When he went on stage to accept his Oscar, Phoenix said:

I’m so thankful now. I don’t feel superior to any of my candidates because we share the same love – the love of film. This form of expression gave me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I would be without it.

The greatest gift I have been given is the opportunity to use your voice for the voiceless. I’ve thought a lot about some of the frustrating problems we face together, and sometimes we feel like we’re working on different causes, but for me, I see similarities.

The 45-year-old added in line with his strong message in previous speeches: “I think whether it is gender and inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights – we are talking about the fight against injustice. ‘

At the end of his speech, he thanked the audience and gave him a quote that River had written at the age of 17: “Running with love and peace to the rescue will follow.”

We were so far from the entertainment world. We haven’t seen any entertainment shows. We didn’t have any entertainment magazines in our house. You know, River was a really great actor and film star and we didn’t really know it.

At the time when you are most vulnerable, helicopters fly over your country and there are people trying to sneak up on your country. Of course, it felt like it was hindering the grieving process.

More than 25 years later, the family is still going through the grieving process. The actor’s mother’s heart said that this is “out of nowhere. You know, I’m driving and suddenly I’ll feel it And I just salute it.

