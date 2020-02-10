advertisement

The way to the Oscar ended on Sunday for Joaquin Phoenix with a success: The star won his first Oscar for best actor and passionately called for world change and the need for second chances.

In a lengthy and far-reaching speech, the actor nodded to his late brother River and others, who dealt with issues of equality and nature conservation.

“Well, I was a villain in my life. I was a villain, I was selfish, I was cruel, hard to work and ungrateful at times. But so many of you in this room gave me a second chance. And I think then we are in top form: If we support each other, not if we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but if we help each other to grow, if we enlighten each other, if we support each other lead each other to salvation, that’s the best of humanity, “he said.

It is the rise of the new Phoenix that has shown many complex sides in this award season.

The eccentric, media-shy Phoenix (45) contested the Oscar season along the lines of his example – from his extensive acceptance speech at the Golden Globes filled with F-bombs to the reappraisal of the entire film industry for systemic racism in his BAFTA speech.

“Joaquin Phoenix was fascinatingly present at the award ceremony, especially since he is more willing to play the game than in the past,” said Dave Karger, special correspondent at IMDb.com. “He has his own idiosyncrasies, but sometimes he was the pioneering outsider who called for change. He has a lot to say and he used the award platform to say it.”

Phoenix’s reluctance to promote himself was shown in his role as Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line” (2005), with which he received the second of four Oscar nominations.

During a notorious red carpet interview, Phoenix bizarrely asked the reporter, “Do I have a big frog in my hair?” When I found out that there was no frog, Phoenix added deafly: “Something is crawling out of my scalp.”

“We always knew it was a classic Hollywood oddball,” said Tom O’Neil, founder of the award-winning Gold Derby website. “After the brave performance in ‘Joker’ we sometimes saw the nut. But he was engaged and used his moment to highlight important reasons.”

Phoenix has always been recognized for his unconditional dedication to acting and disappeared in roles such as “To Die For” (1995) by Jimmy Emmett, the connotating Emperor Commodus in “Gladiator” (2000) (first Oscar nomination) and the veteran Freddie Quell in “The Master”.

His complete immersion as an aspiring rapper for the faux documentary “I’m Still Here” led David Letterman into one of the more bizarre moments of television in 2009, in which Phoenix wore a bushy beard, sunglasses and murmured incoherently.

Since the unveiling of “Joker” at the Venice International Film Festival, Phoenix has taken on the role of being in the spotlight and knocking on the red carpet. He even attended smaller award ceremonies such as Critics’ Choice (Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio passed) and left immediately after accepting his award.

Phoenix sat on the couch for Jimmy Fallon, drawing and answering frivolous questions from the intimidated host who accused a segment producer of softball questions.

“He really worked on the track this year, which is not like him,” said Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango.com. “But Oscar voters love a good, eye-catching performance and he knocks it out of the park. He’s one of the great actors of our generation.”

Phoenix urged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to serve a vegetable-based meal to its guests at the Golden Globes. In his profane but gracious speech about Globes, Phoenix congratulated the group for taking the “brave” step to help the environment.

Behind the scenes, it was Phoenix who told the gathering journalists that he had been made to answer questions. He got irritated when asked about a predictable sequel to “Joker,” “I don’t think I’ve ever done too many predictable things.”

At the BAFTAs, where only white actors were nominated, Phoenix stood on the podium and called for a change in the industry and in its own perspective.

“We really need to make an effort to really understand systemic racism,” said Phoenix. “It is the obligation of the people who have created and continue to benefit from a system of oppression to benefit from being the one who dismantles it. So it is up to us.”

Phoenix left the stage to spread cheers and applause. There was more applause on Sunday evening when Phoenix called himself “a voice for the voiceless” and called for a “fight against injustice”.

“This Oscar may be the best performance of his career, but it is also a big hug from Hollywood. A hug for a career and an achievement,” said O’Neil. “He was really shining at that moment and he did it in his own way.”

Featuring: Hannah Yasharoff

