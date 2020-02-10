advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​developing excellently in this entire area of ​​acceptance speeches.

The Oscars have come and gone for another year.

There were some relatively big problems, including parasite, which took home the best picture in a very competitive field, but only one winner was ever found in one category.

advertisement

This category was the best actor and this winner was Joaquin Phoenix for its breathtaking performance in Joker.

The film was praised massively, and although a small proportion of the people weren’t particularly astute, Phoenix’s performance was generally praised by those who watched the film.

And he was rewarded for his performance with an Oscar for best actor.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Phoenix addressed the meat industry, racism, sexism and other forms of prejudice.

Phoenix also seemed to shout “pick up culture” and said:

“I was cruel at times, it was hard to work with myself, and I am grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance.

“I think that is when we are at our best – when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out because of our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other when we look at each other lead each other. ” for salvation. “

Finally, Phoenix ended his speech with a reference to his late brother River and said:

“When he was 17 my brother wrote this text. He said: ‘Run with love for salvation and peace will follow.'”

River Phoenix starred in Stand By Me. He died in 1993 at the age of 23 after a drug overdose.

You can follow the speech in full below.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix delivers an emotional acceptance speech for the best actor for his appearance in “Joker”

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement