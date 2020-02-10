advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix offered his thoughts on the state of the world as he collected the Best Actor Award for his role as Arthur Fleck in The Joker at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

The star became the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the infamous DC Comics villain after the late Heath Ledger won the award for his 2008 appearance on The Dark Knight.

Taking to the stage, Phoenix said he does not believe he deserves the award for other nominees before launching a lengthy speech on the state of humanity.

advertisement

“I have been thinking a lot about some of the issues of concern that we are collectively facing and I think, in the moments when we feel, or are created to feel, that we advocate for different causes,” he began. “But for me, I see communion. I think if we’re talking about gender inequality or racism, or the rights of kings or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about fighting injustice.”

Best Actress Joaquin Phoenix, Best Actress Renee Zellweger and Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt posed in the press room with their Oscars during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on 9 February 2020.

Frederic J. Brown /

AFP

The actor continued, “I think we are very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we are guilty of is an egocentric world view. A belief that we are the center of the universe.”

Phoenix explained how the egocentric tendencies of human beings allow them to justify things like stripping animals like cows for their babies, milk, meat and other materials.

“We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when it is born,” Phoenix said as he snatched his best actor trophy for “The Joker.” meant for her beef and we put her in our coffee and cereal. “

He added, “I was at times scandalous, selfish, cruel and hard to work, ungrateful.”

Joaquin Phoenix poses with his Oscar for Best Actor in a Starring Joker in the Photo Room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020.

Lucas Jackson /

REUTERS

However, the 45-year-old actor was thrilled after confessing that he felt like he would be given a “second chance”, stressing: “I think that’s when we’re at our best. When we support each other. When we help grow each other, when we guide one another toward redemption, this is the best of mankind. “

Concluding his talk, Phoenix fought back tears as he read a quote from his late brother, River.

“When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, ‘Run to salvation with love and peace will follow. Thank you.’

advertisement