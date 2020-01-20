advertisement

With the end of the awards season, it is almost certain that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​on his way to his first Oscar for his performance in ‘Joker’.

If Phoenix wins, it will be the second time in Oscar history that an actor has won an Oscar for playing the same fictional character. The first time this happened was when Marlon Brando won an Oscar for best actor for playing Vito Corleone in “ The Godfather ”, then Robert DeNiro won a best supporting actor for playing young Vito Corleone in “ The Godfather, Part II ”.

In his speech last night at the SAG Awards, Joaquin Phoenix spent most of his speech talking about the other nominees. He started by talking about his early career as a child actor, and how he was often associated and eventually lost roles to an actor – Leonardo DiCaprio. For Christian Bale, Phoenix implored him to “turn in a bad performance … just sucking once, it would be great” before moving on to Adam Driver.

“I’m so moved, and you were devastating in this movie, and you should be here,” said Phoenix from the podium, before calling Taron Egerton for her performance in “Rocketman”. The highlight of his speech, however, came when he explained how he “stood on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger”. Heath Ledger, of course, played Joker in Christopher Nolan’s “ The Dark Knight ”, in what would end up being one of his last roles and the one that won him an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Here is the speech in full.

