advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix used his platform during his acceptance speech for Best Actor for “Joker” at BAFTAs on Sunday to criticize the British Academy for lack of diversity and to urge others to “dismantle” systemic racism in the British Academy ” Industry.

“I think we are sending a very clear message to colored people who do not welcome you here. I think that is the message that we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry that we are getting away with it have benefited, “said Phoenix. “I don’t think anyone wants guidance or preferential treatment, even though we do it ourselves every year. I think people just want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work.”

This year all 20 BAFTA nominees were white, including two Margot Robbie nominations in the Supporting Actress category. Scarlett Johansson has also been nominated twice, once for Best Actress and once for Best Supporting Actress.

advertisement

Also read: BAFTA list of winners: “1917” receives 7 awards, including “Best Film”

Even though Phoenix said he was “ashamed” to be part of the problem and didn’t do anything to promote diversity.

“I didn’t do everything to ensure that the sets I worked on were inclusive. But I think it’s more than just having multicultural sets,” said Phoenix. “We have to make an effort to get the systemic Really understand racism. I think it is the obligation of the people who have created and maintained a system of oppression and who benefit from dismantling it, so it is up to us. “

Phoenix has been reluctant about the awarding process in the past and used its time at its “Joker” awarding to promote climate change and the impact of animal consumption on the environment. PETA recently named him Person of the Year for his contributions during the awards season and beyond.

Read the full Phoenix speech below:

Joaquin Phoenix receives the main actor award for his appearance in @jokermovie #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1nK49CjrJo

– BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

Every black director nominated for an Oscar, from John Singleton to Spike Lee (photos)

Spike Lee was only the sixth black director to receive an Academy Award nomination for his work on “BlackKklansman”. So far, however, no black filmmaker has won in this category. Getty Images

John Singleton, “Boyz N the Hood” (1991) • Two years after Spike Lee was nominated for “Do the Right Thing,” John Singleton was the first African American to receive a Best Director nomination for his star-studded drama in South Central LA. This year Jonathan Demme won the award for “The Silence of the Lambs”. Getty Images

Lee Daniels, “Precious” (2009) • Eighteen years passed before a second African American filmmaker was recognized: Lee Daniels for his serious portrait of a young woman trying to overcome a childhood full of poverty and abuse. Kathryn Bigelow was the first director to win the Oscar for “The Hurt Locker”. Getty Images

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (2013) • British director Steve McQueen has received nine nominations, including one for his director. While the film won Best Film (and McQueen earned a statuette as a producer), he lost the director’s prize to “Gravity” filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. Getty Images

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (2016) • Jenkins’ underdog indie caused a big surprise and beat the leader “La La Land” for the best result. Damien Chazelle won the director’s prize for the modern musical. (Jenkins took home the statuette for the best adapted script.) Getty Images

Jordan Peele, “Disappear” (2017) • Peele became the last actor to become a filmmaker and was awarded the title of Best Director for his feature film debut. Peele won an Oscar for his original screenplay, but Guillermo del Toro was recognized as the best director for “The Shape of Water”. Getty Images

Spike Lee, “BlackKklansman” (2018) • Despite great recognition for films such as “Do the Right Thing” (1989) and “Malcolm X” (1992), the pioneer received his first nomination for the story of a black undercover story that infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in his career. Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

Spike Lee finally makes the cut for “BlackKklansman”

Spike Lee was only the sixth black director to receive an Academy Award nomination for his work on “BlackKklansman”. So far, however, no black filmmaker has won in this category.

advertisement