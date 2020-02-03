advertisement

“I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem,” said Phoenix, when he accepted the BAFTA Best Actor Award.

Joaquin Phoenix openly criticized the Oscar season for not having people with color among the nominees while accepting this year’s BAFTA Best Actor Award. The actor, who won the lead role in Todd Phillips’ “Joker”, said that he kept excluding people who did color awards ceremonies and told them they didn’t deserve a place at the table. Not a single nominated color actor was represented at this year’s BAFTA Awards, while the Oscar nominations included only one nominated color actor (Cynthia Erivo, nomination for best actress for “Harriet”). Female filmmakers have not received a single nomination for Best Director from Golden Globes, DGA, BAFTAs or Oscars. The lack of inclusiveness in the nominations for the Oscar season has revived the conversation about diversity and award ceremonies.

“I feel conflicted because so many of my colleagues who deserve it don’t have the same privilege,” Phoenix told the BAFTA audience. “I think we are sending a very clear message to people with colors that you do not welcome here. I think that is the message that we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and on a way that we benefit. “

Phoenix continued, “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although we do it ourselves every year. I think people just want to be recognized, valued, and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous judgment, since I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem. I haven’t done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I’m working on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just to have multicultural sets. “

“We have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism,” concluded Phoenix. “I think it is the obligation of the people who have created and maintained a system of oppression and who have benefited from being the ones who dismantle it. So that’s up to us. “

Phoenix won the 2019-20 award season with Best Actor Awards from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Critic’s Choice Awards. Phoenix is ​​considered a ban to win his first Oscar for Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday.

