Golden Globe winning actor and potential favorite Oscar Joaquin Phoenix was arrested yesterday in Washington DC while taking part in a climate change demonstration.

The Phoenix arrest was part of Fire Drill Fridays, where Jane Fonda convinces recognizable actors to be arrested to show their support and solidarity with climate activists around the world.

Even the Joker believes in climate change! Joaquin Phoenix calls on the meat and dairy industry to be the third leading cause of the climate crisis #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/NpxdC7aU38

January 10, 2020

Speaking at the protest, Phoenix said, “We are wondering what we can do in this fight against climate change, and there is something you can do today and tomorrow, by making a choice on what you eat. “

Phoenix is ​​one of the many actors who took part – and were arrested – in Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays. Ted Danson, Ian Armitage, Jane Fonda herself, Martin Sheen and several others were all slapped for participating in the demonstration.

As recently as yesterday, in fact, the United States Capitol police arrested 147 people – the highest of the weekly protests to date – for “crowding, obstruction or inconvenience”. Here is Martin Sheen’s speech yesterday just before his arrest.

Listen to this incredible speech from our president, Martin Sheen #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8

January 10, 2020

