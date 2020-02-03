advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix used his acceptance speech at this year’s BAFTAs to point out the systemic racism that exists within the pricing system and Hollywood as a whole, and admitted that it is “part of the problem”.

Phoenix, who took home the Best Actor Award for his role as Joker at the ceremony on Sunday, February 2, wasted no time in criticizing the body that gave him the award for excluding well-deserved black people from his Awarded nomination.

After saying he was “honored” and “privileged” to be there tonight, he added: “The BAFTAs have always supported my career very much and I am deeply grateful,” he said, he also feels “in.” Conflict “because” so many “My co-actors who deserve it don’t have the same privilege.

You can see his entire speech below:

The 45-year-old actor was greeted with applause from the audience for acknowledging the fact that none of the four categories of actors – lead, lead, support, support, – recognized a single colored person.

I think we’re sending a very clear message to people with colors who don’t welcome you here. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we benefit from.

I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although we do it ourselves every year. I think that people only want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work.

This is not a self-righteous judgment because I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem. I haven’t done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I’m working on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just having multicultural sets.

He went on to say that it was necessary to “really do the hard work to really understand systemic racism” and said it was “the obligation of the people who create and maintain a system of oppression and who benefit from who they are.” who dismantle it “. , He added: “So that’s up to us.”

As soon as the nominations were announced on January 7, the damn lack of diversity was criticized and the hashtag “#BaftasSoWhite” dominated Twitter for the following days.

Many pointed out how actors like Jennifer Lopez, who played in the critically acclaimed Hustlers; Awkwafina, who received Best Actress Golden Globe on Sunday; and Lupita Nyong’o, who played in “Us”, all suffered from it.

Shortly after Phoenix’s speech, Prince William took the stage as President of BAFTA and recognized the lack of inclusiveness of the nominations in recent years. Promising work is being done behind the scenes to improve this in the future.

He confirmed that BAFTA “takes this problem seriously” and “has launched a comprehensive and thorough review of the entire procurement process to build on its existing work and ensure that opportunities exist for everyone”.

Hopefully this is the case and next year we will revise the current process to ensure that everyone who deserves the nominations will have the same opportunities as everyone else.

