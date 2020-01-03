advertisement

Chilean Joaquin Niemann, who had not yet mingled with the best in last month’s Presidents Cup, scored a seven-under-par-66 goal on Thursday to take the lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii first round.

The 21-year-old drove a lap without a bogey to secure an advantage with one stroke over the world champion Justin Thomas.

Niemann ended his day with a birdie at 677-yard par-5-18.

advertisement

The young Chilean’s wave comes just a few weeks after his debut in the international competition at Royal Melbourne in Australia, where Ernie Els’s team narrowly lost to a powerful US team led by Tiger Woods.

“The Presidents Cup has been one of my best experiences since becoming a professional. It was an incredible week, ”Niemann told reporters. “I spent many moments with the best players in the world.

“If you are only with good players, you learn a lot. It just gave me a lot of confidence that I can beat them if I play well. “

Niemann, who qualified for his first winning event with a win at Greenbrier in September, set the early pace for a group of world-class players.

Thomas also went without a bogie and ended up with a birdie on the 18th to approach.

After part of his 2019 season, which was out of balance due to a wrist injury, Thomas has been on fire in the last six races with two wins and five top five finishes.

Graeme McDowell, who is the only Irish player on the field after Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy to choose to skip the event, opened with a par-74 round that included five bogeys and four birdies.

Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar both shot 68s to be two behind at Five Under.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, number 3 in the world, who won four times in calendar year 2019, belongs to a group of players, including Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Thursday’s opening lap offered ideal goal conditions, but that can change quickly as the forecast for the last three rounds will include rain showers and strong winds that could reach up to 64 km / h.

Results collected from round 1 & at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course in Kapalua, United States of America (USA, unless otherwise stated, par 73):

66 Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

67 Justin Thomas

68 Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

69 Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spa), Patrick Cantlay, Tyler Duncan

70 JT Poston

71 Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, Collin Morikawa, Nate Lashley and Lanto Griffin

72 Dustin Johnson, Sung Kang (Kor), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Kevin Kisner, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Patrick Reed

73 Gary Woodland, Cameron Champ, Jim Herman and Corey Conners (Can)

74 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Adam Long, Paul Casey (Eng), Martin Trainer, Chez Reavie

75 Max Homa

76 Kevin Na, Keith Mitchell

78 J. B. Holmes

advertisement