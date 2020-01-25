advertisement

Former top 100 tennis player Joao Souza was banned for life and fined $ 200,000 for game manipulation and other corruption crimes, the Tennis Integrity Unit said on Saturday.

An investigation found that the Brazilian games were pinned to ATP Challenger and ITF Futures events in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and the Czech Republic, the anti-corruption agency said.

Current world number 742, which reached a career high of 69 in 2015, also did not report corrupt practices, destroyed evidence, and urged “other players not to make the best effort”.

The 31-year-old Sousa had been temporarily suspended for investigation since March last year. His hearing was held in London this month.

“The player is not permanently entitled to participate in a sanctioned event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport,” says the TIU statement.

