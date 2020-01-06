advertisement

Former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk attributed the Octagon’s recent defeats to the fact that her fiance “cheated” her and drastically reduced her weight.

Rose Namajunas’ 14 unbeaten straw-weight bouts in 2017 ended in the hands of Rose Namajunas and were defeated in direct rematch before losing to Valentina Shevchenko a year later, The Sun reports.

However, Jedrzejczyk claims that her former partner Przemysław Buta was unfaithful to her, which led to a deterioration in her shape.

The 32-year-old Polish woman also showed that her drastic weight reduction to 52 kg affected her performance.

Jedrzejczyk said: “People in Poland know more, but people in the United States and around the world don’t know much about my private life.

“The past two years have been pretty difficult for me.

“It was a tough time and I feel like 2019 is a special year. I can’t wait until 2020.”

“I broke up with my fiance and we broke up before my first fight with Rose Namajunas, and this terrible weight loss happened and I broke up again.

“This year I found out that my (previous Polish) manager messed up my money and then I found out that my fiance cheated on me.

“The girl called me. I think she was afraid that I could beat her up so badly, but I said, “No, I’m kidding.”

media_cameraRose Namajunas defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk in both fights.

“I just want to show people and tell them that there is always something going on in our lives.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. If your private life doesn’t go in the right direction, you won’t be successful in sports or business.”

Despite Jedrzejczyk’s efforts to achieve straw weight, she returned to the division this year, which she ruled from 2015 to 2017.

After beating Michelle Waterson and losing weight in October, the former kickboxing world champion started a title fight with champion Weili Zhang at UFC 248 in March.

Jedrzejczyk said: “This year has been incredible and I can’t wait until 2020. Now I feel free. I feel, I feel Joanna again. I am smarter, I am more experienced.

“Maybe damn things have happened in my life, but it has to happen somehow. I am happy.

“I know what life is about now. When I turned 30, I thought I knew a lot and had experienced a lot.

“I was broken in my life, so committed to sports, lost my mind for sports and worked so hard. But that’s the difference – I’m happy now. “

This article first appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as a betrayal by Fiance, UFC champion broke

