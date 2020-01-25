advertisement

Every week, clinical psychologist Jo Lamble gives expert advice on life’s dilemmas.

Question 1: My girlfriend has been cheating on her boyfriend for a year. I respected our friendship and kept my mouth shut all the time, expecting her to either break up with her boyfriend or end the affair – but she doesn’t seem to want it either.

Or they just don’t care anymore. Should my loyalty to my girlfriend exceed my morals and the fact that I feel guilty for making her infidelity possible?

Sometimes we can judge others sharply because we have high expectations of ourselves and other people. In other cases, we know that a friend is making bad decisions and we can feel powerless if we stop them.

It is really difficult when we love a friend but hate some of his choices. In your case, I wonder why you feel that you are making your infidelity possible.

Are you lying to her boyfriend that she is with you when she is actually with the other person? Did you have to lie if you had a direct question if she saw someone? Or do you just feel uncomfortable when she tells you what’s going on and you think you’re supporting her by listening?

I don’t think it’s your place to tell her boyfriend that she’s cheating on him. You can also ensure that you stay true to your customs and values ​​by not willing to cover up the matter.

Tell your friend that you are concerned that people will be hurt and that you do not feel comfortable playing a role in the deception. Hopefully she’ll see that you don’t like what’s going on and she’ll stop talking to you about it.

Even better, she could see that she is not committed to her boyfriend and should either end the deal with him or end the affair and start working on their primary relationship.

Question 2: As I write this, I am on summer vacation – but in the back of my mind is the gnawing fear of having to go back to work soon and preparing for another 12 months for the stress and exhaustion that I feel a demanding job brings with yourself.

Don’t get me wrong, I love what I do for a living, but should I worry that I’m afraid of losing that Christmas glow and returning to the brutal year of work?

Such a development can always be observed until the end of the year, and most people look forward to taking a well-deserved break over Christmas and early summer.

Then, as time approaches to start a new year at work, there is a feeling of fear of what lies ahead – even if you love your job.

I would recommend that you take a mental inventory of your work. What do you love about it Make a list of everything you enjoy. Then make a list of what you don’t love.

What makes you most stressed? Think about how you can make some changes. What better way to start or end the day?

Maybe you could check what you’re doing for lunch. Do you need to talk to add additional challenges or more variety? Or are your expectations too high? Do you have problems delegating? Do you have to say “No” more often?

Make a list of the changes you want and commit to implement them. And remember that anticipation is usually the hardest part, and most of us start the new year and adapt fairly quickly.

