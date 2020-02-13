JLS has confirmed a long-awaited return with a new tour in 2020.

JLS – made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – became famous on series 5 of The X factor In 2008.

After six years together, they took a break in 2013 but are now meeting for their Beat Again 2020 UK tour.

The group will perform across the UK and Ireland in November and December with tickets on sale from 9 a.m. on Friday, February 21.

In a note to fans, the band said: “2020 seemed like the right time because it marked a lot of important anniversaries for us … It’s the 12th anniversary of JLS as a group, the 11th anniversary of the release from our first album and 10 years since we became the Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brits !!

“So, since there is so much to celebrate, we decided that there was one thing we just had to do … GO ON THE TOUR !!

“In November we will be playing 15 arenas across the UK and Ireland and of course we want you all to be there! 2020 marks 10 years since our very first tour too, so it’s incredibly special that we can see you all again – our incredible fans – later this year. We can’t wait… “

JLS will give their first exclusive return performance on The One Show live Friday night on BBC One.

Marvin told The Sun today: “The last time we met, we just thought,” Looks like it’s time now. ” It’s not about the money, it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s about nostalgia, celebrating what we have done and what we have had together, and giving fans what they are asking for.”

JLS 2020 tour dates

Nov 12: Dublin 3 Arena

Nov 13: Belfast SSE Arena

Nov 15: Brighton Center

November 16: Bournemouth International Center

November 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 19: Hull Bonus Arena

November 20: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Nov 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 25: Leeds First Direct Arena

November 26: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

November 27: Manchester Arena

November 28: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

November 30: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Dec 1: London The O2

December 2: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

It was previously claimed that the current plans were for a number of live shows and possibly new songs.

But if all this turns out to be popular, they could completely revive the group.

JLS was one of The X Factor’s most successful acts with its eponymous debut album selling over a million copies to date. They had five number one singles and five other songs that made the Top 10.

