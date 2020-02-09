advertisement

The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards recognized a number of winners who are likely to be more diverse, adventurous and less predictable in race and gender than Sunday’s Oscar winners.

The Spirit Awards voters still managed to give the impression that they were the Oscars and would only consider themselves a real alternative if the nominations left them with no other choice – until the afternoon was finally awarded. when they took an unexpected step and preferred “The Farewell” to Oscar-nominated “Marriage Story” and triple spirit winner “Uncut Gems”.

advertisement

Shortly after Zhao Shuzhen, the 85-year-old star from “The Farewell”, defeated Jennifer Lopez in the “Best Supporting Female” category, the win brought a show upside down, which was between the awarding of Oscar nominations and the The “Uncut Gems” of the Safdie brothers, who received three awards, had alternated greetings.

With the biggest award for a heartwarming comedy about an Oscar nominee and an exciting indie sensation, voters have made a strange but undeniable independent decision. And it made indie distributor A24 the big winner of the night with three awards for “Uncut Gems”, two for “The Farewell” and two for “The Lighthouse”.

The only other film with multiple victories was “Marriage Story”, which won the previously announced Robert Altman Award and also received the screenplay award.

Also read: Independent Spirit Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners (Live Update)

The victory for “The Farewell” went against almost everything that had happened at the trade fair up to then – because up until then every Spirit Award that could have gone to an Oscar nominee was successful. “Marriage Story” was awarded as best screenplay, Renée Zellweger as best female lead for “Judy”, “Parasite” as best international film, “American Factory” as best documentary and “The Lighthouse” as best camera.

(A big question: if Jennifer Lopez had been nominated for best supporting actress at the Oscars, like most people thought she was for “Hustlers,” Spirit Spirit voters would have been forced to vote for her instead of the ” Farewell actress Zhao Shuzhen, who was the biggest surprise winner of the series?

This has not been uncommon in recent years. The Spirit Awards won the Oscar for best image only once in the first 26 years. Since then, the winners have won five times in eight years. The other three times, Spirit Awards voters chose the best they could get with an Oscar winner: the nominations for the best images for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2012 and “Get Out” in 2017, and the three-time one Oscar nomination for “If Beale Street Could” Talk last year when none of the nominees with the best picture of the Academy landed in the last five.

Also read: Independent Spirit Awards 2020: The Best Jokes From Aubrey Plaza (Video)

But “The Farewell” was different, especially with the Oscar-nominated “Marriage Story” as one of the options in the top category.

And it shifted the focus of this Spirit Awards show from someone trying to be an Oscar rehearsal to one that contained thoroughly non-oscillating winners, such as Shuzhen for “The Farewell”, Adam Sandler for Best Leading Male in “Uncut Gems” and the Safdie brothers for the best director, also for “Uncut Gems”.

These categories, together with Best Feature, enabled the winners to kidnap the Spirit Awards and make them an event with their own personality – not only more diverse and comprehensive than the Oscars, but also wilder and stranger. Anyone who has been there or seen it will remember it, not only because the awards show that “The Farewell” has an angry victory, but also that where JLo did not win and Adam Sandler one of the hottest gave speeches in the history of a show that had its share of loud speeches.

In about two and a half hours on Saturday afternoon, the Spirit Awards changed their story a little bit until we don’t really know what it looked like. It was an awards ceremony that awarded big prizes for “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems”, for “Booksmart” and “The Lighthouse”, for “Give Me Liberty” and “See You Yesterday”. I have to say independent.

32 great films that haven’t received Oscar nominations (photos)

While we could name films all day long that the academy wrongly overlooked for one reason or another, these classics feel like they should have been season winners and yet ultimately received no Oscar love at all.

“King Kong” (1933) It was the epitome of the monster film of that era and a milestone for special effects, but the Academy didn’t give him any nominations. RKO

“Modern Times” (1936) Many of Charlie Chaplin’s silent masterpieces date from before the Oscars, but the academy didn’t take the chance to nominate his final round as The Tramp. Chaplin himself would not have been properly awarded an Oscar by The Academy until “Limelight” was released in 1972. United artists

“Bringing Up Baby” (1938) Katherine Hepburn had already won an Oscar when she starred in this screwball comedy classic alongside Cary Grant. What gives? RKO

“His Girl Friday” (1940) Seriously, what did the academy have against Howard Hawks? “His Girl Friday” is another great screwball comedy with Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, but it has been completely suppressed. Even the play and the film on which “The Front Page” is based received three Oscar nominations. Images from Colombia

“The Seekers” (1956) It’s not like the Oscars had never heard of John Ford or John Wayne when this masterpiece came out. Warner Bros.

“Ways of Glory” (1957) RIP Kirk Douglas. Stanley Kubrick plus War film should have spelled Oscar Gold, but there were no nouns. United artists

“Touch of Evil” (1958) Orson Welles’ Noir begins with a masterfully long shot and has some stunning black and white cinematography, but after “Citizen Kane” Welles received no further Oscar nominations until he won an honorary award in 1971. Universal pictures

“Breathless” (1960) Jean-Luc Godard’s groundbreaking film, which triggered the French New Wave and helped to shape modern cinema, attracted attention at the Berlin Film Festival and even at the BAFTAs, but not at AMPAS. Godard was also never nominated for an Oscar, but received an honorary Oscar in 2011. The collection of criteria

“Harold and Maude” (1972) The Oscars would love Hal Ashby films, but his second feature film, “Harold and Maude,” had to be content with only two Golden Globe nominations for stars Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort. Paramount Pictures

“Mean Streets” (1973) It was taking too long for the academy to finally recognize Martin Scorsese, but it completely overlooked its first critical masterpiece. Warner Bros.

“The Shining” (1980) All work and no Oscar nominations make Jack a boring boy. Warner Bros.

“This is Spinal Tap” (1984) “This is Spinal Tap” defined a genre of mockumentary filmmaking and held heavy metal music in the mirror in the 80s, but England’s loudest rock band was above the academy’s heads. MGM

“Once Upon a Time in America” ​​(1984) Sergio Leone’s mob epic was a sensation in Cannes, but his Oscar hopes were doomed to fail when his almost four-hour runtime was slaughtered for a theatrical release. Warner Bros.

“Reservoir Dogs” (1992) Quentin Tarantino received no nominations for his “Reservoir Dogs” debut, but he had entered the scene on a large scale when “Pulp Fiction” came into conflict with “Forrest Gump”. Miramax

“Groundhog Day” (1993) A beloved romantic comedy and a performance by Bill Murray haven’t got the honor it deserves? Somehow it feels like we lived that day before. Columbia Pictures Corporation

“Heat” (1995) Michael Mann’s stirring robbery saga shows Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer and even a top spot in the IMDB Top 250, but no Oscar nomination. Warner Bros.

“Rushmore” (1998) Wes Anderson’s breakthrough film earned a Golden Globe nomination for Bill Murray and two Independent Spirit Awards, and that’s it. touchstone pictures

“The Big Lebowski” (1998) The Oscars may not have followed Jeff Bridges and The Dude in this Coen Brothers classic, but that’s what you think, man. Gramercy Pictures

“American Psycho” (2000) Before Christian Bale became a constant Oscar contender, he starred in Mary Harron’s cult favorite, in which critics were mixed and the academy almost completely ignored. although it has received special recognition from the National Board of Review. Lionsgate Films

“Zodiac” (2007) Was David Fincher’s “Zodiac” just too dense for academy voters? Or push three hours, was it just a little too long? Paramount Pictures

“Melancholia” (2011) Perhaps the themes of Lars von Trier’s jewels were too similar (or too somber) compared to another surprising nominee for the best picture this year, “The Tree of Life”. Zentropa entertainment

“Frances Ha” (2012) Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, and Adam Driver are all nominated for an Oscar this year, but the film that brought them all together and had an outstanding black and white camera was somehow overlooked. IFC Films

“Fruitvale Station” (2013)

The academy would eventually compete against Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, but they missed the chance to celebrate their breakthrough with the real story of police brutality in Fruitvale Station, though Sundance, Cannes, the Gothams, indie spirits, and critic groups all did showered it with praise. The Weinstein Company

“Rush” (2013) Ron Howard, true history, exciting races, enormous star power, zero Oscar nominations. Universal

“Dear White People” (2014) Justin Simien’s debut film “Dear White People” was an explosive topic of conversation with a celebrated script that was snubbed at the height of the # OscarsSoWhite era. Lions gate

“Wonder Woman” (2017) A Best Film nomination for a superhero film would have been a feat of its own, but a woman-led and directed one would have been a huge statement. And the academy also failed to nominate it in the technical categories. Warner Bros.

“The Rider” (2017) Chloé Zhao’s lavish and poetic drama “The Rider” felt like a Dark Horse contender for at least one screenplay nomination after receiving the highest award for best film at the Gotham Awards, but was pushed out by the rodeo. Sony Pictures Classics

“Paddington 2” (2018) Many critics thought the quirky “Paddington 2” was one of the best films of the year, for children’s films or otherwise. Others even saw Hugh Grant as a nominated best supporting actor for his gonzo villain. Warner Bros.

“Hereditary” (2018) Horror films are always a tough sales success with the Academy, as are films that premiered at Sundance, but A24 has worked hard to get Toni Collette a nomination. Ari Aster’s follow-up film “Midsommar” was also completely discontinued. A24

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018) Tom Cruise made the best case so far for why the academy should set up a category for best stunts when his death-defying work was completely overlooked. Paramount Pictures

“The farewell” (2019) After its premiere in Sundance, Awkwafina was able to compete in the Oscar race throughout 2019 and even won a Golden Globe for its performance. But in a year when there was a lack of diversity among the nominees, “The Farewell” also missed a screenplay nomination. A24

“Uncut Gems” (2019) Some critics speculated that Safdie Brothers’ film could have a worse chance of being nominated for Best Actor this year, and that Adam Sandler should be the best actor in a crowded field. But since he and the film were closed, Sandler set about making more Netflix films that both critics and the academy will hate. A24

Previous slide

Next slide

Epics such as “King Kong” to cult classics such as “The Shining” and “The Big Lebowski” were rejected by the academy

While we could name films all day long that the academy wrongly overlooked for one reason or another, these classics feel like they should have been season shoo-ins and yet ultimately received no Oscar love at all.

advertisement