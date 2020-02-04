advertisement

The iconic performance of JLo and Shakira at the Super Bowl caused great unrest online for the undeniable political statements that appeared during the halftime show.

Not only did two of the world’s greatest performers share the same scene on the night of America’s biggest sporting event, but the couple also honored their Colombian and Latin legacies in a not-so-subtle way too (if you missed the full performance , you can watch it here).

After tearing the scene apart, JLo and Shakira then gave way to 11-year-old daughter Emme, who performed a slow-motion version of her mother’s song, Let’s Get Loud.

Singing behind an incandescent cage-shaped dome, Emme was joined by many other Hispanic and Latino children who were placed in similar-looking cages, all carrying glittering silver American flags on their white hoodies. Many viewers of the Super Bowl performance believe that this pair refers to the devastating situation on the border between the United States and Mexico, where immigrant children were detained in horrible conditions and separated from their parents.

advertisement

It was the defining moment of the Super Bowl.

The statement that JLo and Shakira made while blackmailing the children in these cages was immense. pic.twitter.com/VXZeEhmRug

– Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) February 3, 2020

Children in a cage !!! This was the message. Thank you JLo & Shakira. Do it for Latinos. #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/9BjAicH7nD

– 𝓙𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 🥀 (@ _iamjess91) February 3, 2020

HOW NOBODY TALKS ABOUT THIS POWERFUL SUBTLE DECLARATION #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/NJiD2lxmXn

– lyam (@luthorswift) February 3, 2020

Clasping their hands, the children sang before JLo reappeared wearing a huge feathered cape. Adorned with an American flag on the outside, the singer then opened the cape to reveal and a Puerto Rican flag on the inside, before starting to sing “ Born in the USA ” by Bruce Springsteen. The political declaration was quite strong and clear.

The performance of JLo and Shakira made a statement that no other Super Bowl performance has done in many years. Both from non-American backgrounds, they allude to the harsh reality that many people often forget that the citizens of Puerto Rico are also American citizens. Even though many people have just realized it now, the pair’s performance has made one thing clear: they are not defending the injustices that are happening in the United States. And many people agree.

What a powerful statement. I can’t get over it. Latinas sang to be heard. #SuperBowl #jlo #shakira # HalftimeShow2020 #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/8gwJiVg6X6

– → Mio☼ * (@MioJqzEscbz) February 3, 2020

The Super Bowl halftime show was everything Trump hates on stage: JLo who is of Puerto Rican descent and Shakira who is an immigrant of Colombian and Lebanese descent. In addition, they are both strong and frank women. #Super Bowl

– (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 3, 2020

Accessories to Jlo, Shakira and / or to the choreographer for the necessary declaration with Latino children in cages singing “Born in the USA” .👏🏻👏🏻 #SuperBowl #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/dChU1dQTKj

– pili loves ariana so much (@Justin_ftAriana) February 3, 2020

Dear Hollywood,

One more thing about the JLO / Shakira Super Bowl halftime show:

It was a PERFECT example of how different cultures can exist under the “Latino” umbrella. We are different from each other and therefore must be allowed to tell different stories. See us as individuals.

– Cristela Alonzo (@ cristela9) February 3, 2020

Children in singing cages born in the USA 😭😭😭

Shakira and JLo are really these bitches and I 💕🌈❤️ # Shakira #JLoSuperBowl #SuperBowl https://t.co/o0Xv4RYNWu

– GrumpyAlpaca (@ElsKarls) February 3, 2020

Two of the most memorable moments of the #SuperBowl Halftime Show.

J-Lo wrapped the Puerto Rico flag in “Born In The USA” and the symbolic image of children in cages. pic.twitter.com/HR7oPKgt3T

– Travis | Send an SMS to 24477 (@travisakers) on February 3, 2020

JLO AND SHAKIRA FOR WORLD PEACE #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/rnfOLtJE1b

– caterina (@porkchavz) February 3, 2020

.

advertisement